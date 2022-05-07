Sports roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

3A-1 Regional

Lincoln 10, Danville 0

Brinkley Moreton fired a one-hitter and struck out 13 as the Lady Wolves won their opening round game in the 3A-1 Regional Tournament in Greenland on Friday.

Moreton also homered and drove in two runs for Lincoln (27-5), which punched its ticket to the Class 3A state tournament with the win.

Kristen Rhine belted a three-run double for the Lady Wolves. Ryleigh Landrum, also had two hits, and Amber Bryant and Alex Torres each added triples.

Booneville 10, Greenland 0

The Lady Bearcats hit a pair of home runs and a pair of triples in an opening round win over host school Greenland.

Karmen Kent, 3-for-3, hit her round tripper with a teammate aboard to make it 3-0 in the second inning.

Joleigh Tate (2-for-3) hit hers out of the park in center in a three-run third that had given the 3A-4 top seeded Lady Bearcats (23-1) a 5-0 lead.

Both of those innings had triples with Caroline Smithson delivering a two-out triple in the second and Lexi Franklin hitting one in the third and scoring on an errant throw.

Franklin (20-1) also allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out 10 to pick up the win.

Conference 3A-1 fourth seeded Greenland's best scoring opportunity came in the second when Jayden Gonzales tripled and Samantha Powell walked then stole second, but Franklin struck out the next three hitters to keep it scoreless.

Class 3A state tournament qualified, the Lady Bearcats face Valley Springs at noon Saturday.

Hackett 15, Elkins 1

Mackenzie Freeman fired a one-hitter and was 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Hornets to a first-round win.

Freeman hit three doubles and drove in five runs, and teammate Sarah White was 3-for-4 with a triple, double and four RBIs to pace Hackett's win. Lilly Oxford was also 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

In the circle Freeman struck out nine and did not walk a batter in the shutout win.

Also on Friday, Valley Springs edged Charleston 10-6.

4A-North Regional

Morrilton 6, Pea Ridge 1

The host Lady Devil Dogs earned a first-round win Friday by limiting Pea Ridge to just one run.

Morrilton took a 3-0 lead after two innings and added three more runs in the sixth to punch its ticket to next week's state tournament.

Sophia Wahrmund was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Devil Dogs and Cheyanne Kemp was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.

Madison Garrett earned the win in the circle, allowing six hits with four strikeouts.

Farmington 7, Dardanelle 1

Kamryn Uher pitched a complete-game to lead the Lady Cardinals to a first-round win Friday.

Uher allowed five hits and struck out four to earn the win in the circle.

Remington Adams doubled and drove in two runs to pace the Farmington offense and A Carr added a run-scoring double.

The win earnd the Lady Cardinals a berth in next week's Class 4A state tournament in Nashville.

Bentonville 7, Bentonville West 0

Ryann Sanders pitched a complete-game shutout and the Lady Tigers completed a perfect run through the 6A-West in the regular season finale.

Sanders allowed just four hits and struck out five without a walk to earn the win.

The right-hander got plenty of run support as Kadence Stafford and Kasey Wood each homered and drove in a pair of runs for Bentonville (21-3, 14-0 6A-West). Alleyna Rushing was 3-for-4 and Wood added three stolen bases.

Marybeth Dyson smacked a triple for the Lady Wolverines (16-10, 9-5).

FS Southside 15, Springdale 1

The Lady Mavs scored all the runs they needed in the first inning and rolled from there.

Southside (5-18, 4-9) will be the No. 6 seed from the 6A-West at next week's state tournament at Fayetteville.

No.10 was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lady Mavs. No. 8 was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Tori Hennarichs was 2-for-3 with a double for Springdale (2-18, 0-13).

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers 5, Rogers Heritage 4

Another day, another dogfight between rivals on Friday as the Mounties earned a one-run win at home. On Tuesday, Heritage claimed a 4-1 win on a ninth inning walk-off homer.

On Friday Rogers, the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West in next week's state tournament, scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed although Heritage rallied to tie the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning.

Gael Salinas was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs for the Mounties and Kade Seldomridge was 2-for-3. Josh Lawing added a two-run single for Rogers.

Parker Morris was 2-for-4 for the War Eagles.

NORTHSIDE 17, LR SOUTHWEST 0

Six pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout and the Grizzlies needed just eight hits to score 17 runs in the five-inning victory on Friday.

The win clinched a berth into the Class 6A state tournament next week in Springdale for the Grizzlies, who will be the sixth seed from the 6A-Central and play on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round.

Senior Hayden Seiter drove in four runs, and Jett Frazier and McCade Moody each drove in three runs.

Jayden Darnell scored three times. Eric Newell walked twice and had two singles.

Northside took advantage of eight walks and six hit batsmen.

Northside scored 12 runs in the first inning.

Northside (10-18, 4-9) plays at Southside on Monday in a makeup game.

3A-1 Regional

Booneville 7, Bergman 6

With Brooks Herrera tossing a 100-pitch complete game, the Booneville Bearcats improved to 5-2 in one-run games this season and punched their ticket to next week's Class 3A state tournament.

The 3A-4 third seeded Bearcats (16-5) move on to face Paris in the Class 3A Region 1 semifinal at noon on Saturday in the tournament being hosted by Greenland.

Herrera (7-1) allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out seven. Hitting in the leadoff spot Herrera was also 2-for-5 with a double.

Rylen Ray was 2-for-3 with a two-RBI triple and Dax Goff singled home two runs in his three at bats. Peyton Tatum also had two RBIs for the Bearcats with one coming on a sacrifice fly and the other on a single.

Ethan Martin and Kaden Henson were both 2-for-4 for the 3A-1 second seeded Panthers, with Martin driving in two.

Paris 8, Greenland 1

Cooper Haley allowed one run on four hits to lead the Eagles to a first-round win, punching their ticket to next week's Class 3A state tournament in the process.

Duke Walker was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a home run, and Konnor Edwards was 1-for-3 with a triple, Nate Henderson was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs and Haley added an RBI triple.

The Eagles (16-4), who earned their first berth in the state tournament in recent history wit the win, will play No. 3 seed Booneville for the third time this season at noon today.

Also on Friday, Elkins blasted Hackett 14-4.

4A-North Regional

Huntsville 4, Morrilton 1

All the scoring in this game came in the third inning as the Eagles scored four runs and Morrilton scored its lone run.

Tucker Bradley was 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for Huntsville, which punched its ticket to next week's Class 4A state tournament in Nashville. Jude Box was 3-for-4. The Eagles also benefited from 10 walks in the game.

In other scores Friday, Harrison blanked Dardanelle 10-0 and Shiloh Christian bounced Ozark 11-1.