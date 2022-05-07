BASKETBALL

Stanley returns to ASU as assistant coach

Casey Stanley will be back in Jonesboro for a second stint as an assistant coach with Arkansas State University men's basketball, Coach Mike Balado announced Friday afternoon.

Stanley worked under Balado with the Red Wolves for three seasons from 2017-20 and was an assistant with Balado in 2012-13 under Richard Pitino at Florida International. Stanley spent the last two seasons at Iona under Hall of Famer Rick Pitino and has also previously worked at North Carolina-Wilmington, Minnesota, Louisville and Seton Hall.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Qualls next in line at Melbourne

Jason Qualls spent this past season as an assistant basketball coach at Norwood, Mo., but he'll be making the move across the state line after he was recently named the new head coach for the Melbourne boys basketball team.

The Mount Pleasant, Mo., native is taking over for Scott Bowlin, who retired in March after 39 years on the sidelines. Bowlin won a pair of conference regular season and tournament titles during his three-year tenure with the Bearkatz. Prior to that, he led Greene County Tech to state championships in 2007 and 2009.

Qualls was the head coach at Couch, Mo., from 2003-07 and at Alton, Mo. from 2017-19. He was also as an assistant at Licking, Mo., from 2019-21 before assuming the same role at Norwood.

– Erick Taylor

MOTOR SPORTS

Batesville's Bad Boy 98 canceled

Wet grounds and the forecast of more rain forced the cancellation of the Bad Boy 98 dirt late model race scheduled for tonight at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove.

The event, sanctioned by the Arkansas-based Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, was scheduled to pay $12,000 to win. With no reschedule dates available, the race will not be made up.

The series returns to BMS for its next event on June 3. On the next night, it is scheduled to race at Little Rock's I-30 Speedway for the Rockabilly 45.