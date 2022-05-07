Super Quiz: Small

1. Light, informal conversation for social occasions.

2. A young person of either sex.

3. Coins of little value.

4. Good things come in these.

5. Guns that are light and easy to carry.

6. Machines used on tabletops such as toasters and coffeemakers.

7. Someone or something that is not important or impressive.

8. Television.

9. Winning all but one of the tricks in a hand of bridge.

ANSWERS

1. Small talk

2. Small fry

3. Small change

4. Small packages

5. Small arms

6. Small appliances

7. Small potatoes, small time, small beer

8. Small screen

9. Small slam