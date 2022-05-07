TRAVELERS 6, ROUGHRIDERS 2

The Arkansas Travelers used a four-run fourth inning Friday to claim a victory over the Frisco RoughRiders in front of an announced crowd of 5,822 at Riders Park in Frisco, Texas.

The Travelers trailed 2-1 going into the fourth inning. Ezequiel Duran hit an RBI single and Trey Hair drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning for the RoughRiders, then Patrick Frick's sacrifice fly scored Joe Rizzo to cut the lead in half.

Arkansas then got a solo home run from Jake Scheiner and a two-run shot from Jake DeLoach -- the second home run of the season for each player -- to take a 4-2 lead. Connor Hoover made it 5-2 on an RBI single that scored Patrick Frick. Scheiner reached on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning that scored Tanner Kirwer for Arkansas' final run.

Rizzo, Frick and DeLoach had two hits each to lead the Travelers, who finished with 10. Duran finished with four of the Cardinals' six hits.

Travs reliever Ben Onyshko earned his first victory of the season after allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts over 1 1/3 innings. Travis Kuhn got his third save after allowing one hit in two innings of work.