Twins’ Correa avoids going onto injury list

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have avoided a scare with star shortstop Carlos Correa, whose right middle finger is not broken as initially feared following a hit-by-pitch in the previous game.

The CT scan Friday confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. He's just bruised and sore.

"Thank you Lord," Correa tweeted.

His status will be evaluated day to day, and he won't have to go on the injured list.

"The reality is it's just going to be inflammation and soreness management," Falvey said.

For now, top prospect Royce Lewis will replace Correa. Lewis was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to make his major league debut, filling the roster spot of infielder Luis Arraez, who was placed on the covid-19 list.

Correa was plunked twice in Minnesota's loss at Baltimore on Thursday. The first one in the fifth inning appeared to graze off his left forearm and get him in the right shoulder. The second one in the eighth inning hit his right hand while it was on the handle of the bat with him in the middle of a half-swing. The ball went into fair territory, and Correa was easily retired on a groundout.

After a slow start at the plate to his first season with the Twins, Correa was just getting going with a .412 batting average (14 for 34) and 8 RBI in his last eight games.

After signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that comes with an opt-out clause after this season and next, Correa has provided instant leadership and a steady presence at shortstop where he won the 2021 AL Gold Glove Award.

The Twins, who took a 2 1/2-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central entering their game against Oakland on Friday, have been stretched thin this week.

Manager Rocco Baldelli, Arraez and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy all tested positive for covid-19 on Thursday, sidelining them for the time being. They were experiencing mild symptoms. Bench coach Jayce Tingler has taken over as temporary manager with Baldelli out. Falvey addressed reporters via video conference, because he, too, had covid-19.

First baseman Miguel Sano is out indefinitely, facing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee. He was hurt jumping up and down to celebrate a walk-off victory over Detroit on April 26, then aggravated the injury while trying to play through the discomfort on Saturday at Tampa Bay.

Another key cog in the lineup, left fielder Alex Kirilloff, has been out for the last month due to right wrist inflammation.

Lewis is the top Twins prospect, ranked 44th overall by MLB.

"We're pressed into a situation now where he's got to step up and go," Falvey said. "He's going to have some good days, and he's going to have some bad days."

CARDINALS

O'Neill heads to arbitration

NEW YORK -- Two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder Tyler O'Neill went to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, asking a three-man panel to award him $4.15 million rather than the team's $3.4 million offer.

A decision from arbitrators Mark Burstein, Brian Keller and John Stout is not expected for several weeks. The three heard the case remotely.

O'Neill set career bests last year with a .286 average, 34 home runs and 80 RBI, finishing eighth in NL MVP voting. He is hitting .213 with 2 home runs and 19 RBI this season.

In his fifth major league season, O'Neill has a .256 average with 57 home runs and 157 RBI.

He made $604,700 last year and is eligible for arbitration for the first time. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players' association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

RED SOX

Two placed on covid list

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox put center fielder Kike Hernandez and left-handed starter Rich Hill on the covid-19 injured list before their series opener Friday night against the White Sox at Fenway Park.

"They're going through testing," Manager Alex Cora said. "We'll get the results, probably, later on. Symptoms-wise, they do have it and hopefully, there's nothing wrong."

The 42-year-old Hill (0-1, 2.86 ERA) pitched five shutout innings in an 8-0 loss to the Angels on Thursday. It was his third consecutive scoreless start, spanning 13 innings.

The loss was Boston's 11th in 15 games.

To take their place on the roster, the team recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester and selected right-hander John Schreiber from Worcester.