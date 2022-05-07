UAMS’ first special heart pump recipient heads home to his family, dogs and fishing rods





It was hard for Layman Roseby to say goodbye to the people who gave him a second chance at life.

Roseby, 52, said he was feeling "wonderful" Friday as he was about to be released from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. After roughly three months in the hospital, Roseby could finally return home to his family, his dogs and fishing rods.

But Roseby couldn't hold back the tears, as his discharge from UAMS Medical Center also meant saying goodbye to the doctors, nurses and staff who came to send him off Friday.

"I was pretty much on my last leg, but they brought me around even when I gave up -- they wouldn't let me," Roseby said, surrounded by UAMS staff Friday. "I prayed and I asked God for angels -- they are."

Roseby is the first UAMS patient to receive a Left Ventricular Assist Device, or LVAD, a milestone for the medical school. The procedure is a necessary steppingstone for UAMS as it looks to expand into heart and lung transplant procedures.

The LVAD is a surgically implanted medical heart pump. For patients with advanced heart failure, like Roseby, the pump helps circulate blood when the heart is too weak. The procedure can also be a bridge to a heart transplant, helping patients live a better quality of life while on the donor list. For UAMS, the procedure could also be a first step to performing its first heart transplant.

"The success of this first LVAD procedure signals a new era at UAMS as we work to expand our heart services, to include transplants by the end of the year, in keeping with our mission of providing top-notch care for all people in Arkansas, where we have the third-highest death rate from heart disease in the nation," said UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson, in a statement.

For Roseby, Friday marked a new beginning after about 13 years of major heart problems, including two previous strokes and high blood pressure.

After experiencing shortness of breath from cardiac shock, a life-threatening condition where the heart cannot pump enough blood to vital organs, in February Roseby drove himself to the emergency room at UAMS Medical Center.

There he received an Impella 5.5 heart pump, but his condition continued to worsen, leading physicians to consider implanting an LVAD.

"Mr. Roseby presented a unique challenge to our cardiovascular program at UAMS with advanced heart failure so severe it was only treatable by heart transplantation or LVAD surgery," said Dr. Jay K. Bhama, head of the division of cardiovascular surgery at UAMS, in a statement.

The LVAD is powered by an external battery, connected to a cable, which takes over the function of the heart's left ventricle. After surgery, Roseby's breathing improved, but he remained in the hospital for an additional two months due to pain from other ongoing issues, according to a news release.

Dr. Kalaivani Sivakumar, a cardiologist at UAMS who joined Roseby for his farewell from the hospital celebration, said the procedure gave Roseby a "second chance at life."

Sivakumar said Roseby might eventually need a heart transplant, but the LVAD allows him to have a high quality of life.

"People have lived several years just with the artificial heart pump, and I don't see him needing this procedure anytime soon," Sivakumar said.

Roseby, who is still recovering from surgery, said he looks forward to returning home to the Higgins community of Pulaski County to be reunited with his dogs and his mother, Janice Pitts, who will serve as his caretaker.

"Him coming here, it took a lot of [stress] off our family because we didn't really know what was going to happen to him because he was very sick," she said.

Roseby said the pain from his recovery helped cement his relationship with the UAMS staff, saying they were supportive despite his "fussing and cussing."

"From the doctors to the nurses, I have a special bond with all of them," Roseby said. "I want to go home, but I can't just thank them enough."





Layman Roseby (center) is consoled by Dr. Kalaivani Sivakumar (right) as he talks about what his medical team meant to him Friday at University of Arkansas for Medical Science in Little Rock. Roseby, who was discharged Friday after having been in the hospital since February, is first patient to receive a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) through the new Heart Restoration Program at UA MS. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





