UAPB’s Kappa Alpha Psi takes chapter awards

The Gamma Sigma Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff earned top awards including Chapter of the Year.

The fraternity received honors at the 86th Southwestern Province's Provincial Council at San Antonio, Texas, April 21-24, according to a news release.

The chapter earned its fourth Chapter of the Year honor. Gamma Sigma was awarded the Southwestern Provinces' (the largest of 12 provinces in Kappa Alpha Psi) Chapter of the Year honor in 2019 (medium), 2020 (large), 2021 (medium), and 2022 (large.) In 2021, Gamma Sigma was also awarded its first National Medium Chapter of the Year.

Also, during the Provincial Council, Gamma Sigma received the following recognitions:

• Most money raised by any undergraduate chapter in the Southwestern Province for St. Jude Children's Hospital ($2,193.00.)

• Highest Chapter Grade Point Average (3.454.)

• First, second, and third highest individual GPA's: Stephen Pinkins, sophomore, chemistry/pre-med major, 4.0 GPA; Kevin Crumpton, senior, chemistry/pre-med major, 3.984 GPA; and Leon Jones, III, senior, political science major, 3.931 GPA.

• Installation of three Southwestern Provincial Officers: Christopher Scroggins, sophomore, psychology major, 3.4 GPA – Undergraduate Board Member for Arkansas; Stephen Pinkins, sophomore, chemistry/pre-med major, 4.0 GPA – Strategus; and Ethan White, sophomore, chemistry major, 3.4 GPA – Lieutenant Strategus.