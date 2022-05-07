Washington County Sheriff’s Office has ‘person of interest’ in custody in Sonora Road shooting investigation

SPRINGDALE -- Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies have a man in custody as they investigate a shooting Friday morning at a home on Sonora Road east of Springdale.

A report was received at 9:44 a.m. someone had been shot at the home at 19195 Sonora Road, according to Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Cantrell said deputies found a man who had been shot. The man was declared dead at the scene. Cantrell said the man hasn't been identified, and his body will be sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Cantrell said in a news release late Friday afternoon investigators had a "person of interest" in custody. The Sheriff's Office wasn't releasing the name of the person in custody.

Cantrell said the early investigation indicated there was no danger to the community and the investigation is continuing.