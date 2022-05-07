Washington County’s District 14 voters have four choices in Republican primary

Washington County

Justice of the Peace

District 14

Daniel Hitchcock (R)

Age: 30

Residency: Winslow for six years

Occupation: Quality assurance manager at Dayco Products

Education: Master of science degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Political Experience: None

Nikki Lockett (R)

Age: 48

Residency: Prairie Grove for 15 years

Occupation: National account manager

Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Political Experience: None

Gary Ricker

Age: 66

Residency: Greenland area for 30 years

Occupation: Retired, Greenland chief of police

Education: Attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville

Political Experience: None

FAYETTEVILLE -- Voters will choose among four candidates in the race for the Republican nomination for the Washington County Quorum Court's District 14 seat.

Daniel Hitchcock, Nikki Lockett, Gary Ricker and Aaron Wood all filed to run in the party primary. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes in the primary election, a runoff will be held June 21.

The winner of the May 24 primary will face Democratic Party nominee Dawn Cannon in the November general election. Early voting starts Monday.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace, who are elected to two-year terms. Democrats hold four of the seats, and Republicans hold 11.

Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population. Redistricting for justice of the peace seats took place late last year. District 14 includes Greenland, West Fork and Winslow along with much of rural southern Washington County.

Washington County justices of the peace are paid $200 per meeting for Quorum Court and committee meetings they attend.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

Wood did not respond.

QUESTION: Why did you decide to run for justice of the peace and what makes you the best person for the job?

HITCHCOCK: I decided to run in an effort to use my experience in continuous improvement, root cause analysis and process auditing to help reduce waste and focus resources on areas that are proven to need them the most. In conjunction with my professional experience, I plan on using my personality skills to communicate and build relationships to gather the required information to make the right decisions.

LOCKETT: I decided to get involved in politics at the local level after realizing change happens at the local and state level, not necessarily at the national level. I became involved with the Washington County Republican Committee mid-2021 after seeing the full scale of turmoil our country had evolved into. I decided I could no longer sit back not doing anything to help change the trajectory, for the better, of our great nation. Our beautiful nation has provided great opportunities for people like myself, who may make poor decisions early in life, to become successful and happy with enough hard work and determination. If we do not protect the rights and freedoms we have been blessed with by God, which have been enshrined in our Constitution, then future generations will not have the opportunities of free will, freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness like my generation has been blessed to experience.

There are many complex issues we are facing as a nation and as a people. People are busy raising families and working to support their families, and they may not have time to study to understand the complexities of the issues we face, issues such as trans-humanism and globalization. I have dedicated myself to gaining a deep understanding of the complex issues we face and want to be a protector for others' happiness and freedoms. Justice of the peace is a great opportunity for me to be involved in decisions that impact our community while maintaining the career I love. I am the best person for the job because I love our country and our rights, and I want to protect those rights.

RICKER: As an active police officer, I never believed in running for office while working for a governmental agency. I decided to run for justice of the peace after retiring and talking to friends and acquaintances around the county. I have been involved in all aspects of city operations, not just running the Police Department. I handled grant applications and compliance, water and sewer, parks development, and budget and finances for the city. This gives me experience in government operations, which carries over to county operations.

QUESTION: The Quorum Court is considering an $18 million to $20 million jail expansion project. Justices of the peace have discussed using American Rescue Plan money to pay for the project. Do you favor the expansion project, and why or why not? Do you favor using American Rescue Plan money to pay for the project, and why or why not?

HITCHCOCK: Being a citizen there is limited visibility regarding the specifics to justify the expansion of the jail. From my understanding the ARP does not have a specific provision that applies to the general description of the word jail but there are plenty of key provisions that would be applicable to expanding the facility if the expansion includes any items related to disease/virus prevention measures, cybersecurity improvements, mental heath services, workforce programs and/or other various processes. If so, I will favor the use of the ARP money for the expansion project. Regardless, I will favor the expansion if deemed necessary, using correctly allocated funds and reasonable contracted quotes.

LOCKETT: I would like to see a deeper dive into both sides of the discussion to consider the pros and cons along with the long-term financial investment of the expansion and how it will be funded, not just the initial cost of the expansion. Washington County is one of the fastest growing counties in Arkansas, with population growth 21% from 2010 to 2021. With that type of growth, unfortunately there will also be an increase in crime, which justifies some type of county jail expansion to support the safety of the community. I believe there is a balance between a jail expansion along with investing in programs that provide life skills and work skills for inmates and high-risk individuals to reduce recidivism rates and first-time arrests.

I believe there are huge benefits of the trades, and I think our community would benefit by having more trade skills programs to help people who have fallen on hard times or have had a difficult upbringing and need help learning skills to be able to support themselves emotionally and financially.

In regards to the American Rescue Plan money funding the jail expansion, I think that is a great alternative to increasing taxes on already heavily taxed people of our community to fund the jail expansion; we also need to understand financial projections of the ongoing expenses of the jail expansion and plans on how those expenses would be funded so we do not end up increasing taxes to support those expenses.

RICKER: I do favor the expansion of the county jail. As our population increases, the crime rate increases requiring a larger facility, and, if the American Rescue Plan money can be used instead of our local taxes, it will be less of a burden on our citizens.

QUESTION: What other areas of county government are you most interested in and what specifically would you like to see the county do in those areas?

HITCHCOCK: I've never been interested in any government areas until I become more aware of what the JP position had to offer. I've kept my head down around political issues due to relying on local government competency. That reliance has been waning over the last years, so I am going to start working at the JP position to make sure Washington County sees growth. I expect my interests will expand if given the opportunity.

LOCKETT: I am interested in all of the county government offices, as they should all work together for the best interests of our community. They all impact the lives of our community in some form or fashion, whether it is our taxes that provide the funding or someone we know may be impacted by a service such as the Animal Shelter, the Veteran Services, etc. I recently learned some of the complexities of determining which roads are designed as county roads. The library is important for social gathering, teaching, learning, family time, etc. All of the offices have an important role in our community.

RICKER: I am very involved with the Washington County Library system, emergency management and the maintenance and improvements on our county roads. I am also familiar with government finances, which is one of the main functions of the Quorum Court. I think the Quorum Court has a responsibility to our taxpayers to be good stewards of the tax money and get the most bang for our buck as possible.

Gary Ricker, candidate for WC JP 14 GOP



Daniel Hitchcock, Candidate for JP 14, GOP,

