Water receding, flood cleanup and damage assessment underway in Northwest Arkansas

Emergency management and government officials in Northwest Arkansas started taking stock of flood damage Friday as rain moved out of the area and water began to recede.

Areas of Fayetteville and Johnson were particularly hard hit, and more than 30 rescues and evacuations were reported.

"Certainly, what we call category B -- rescue and life safety measures -- have stopped at this point, thankfully," John Luther, with Washington County Emergency Management, said Friday afternoon. "Infrastructure repair, roads and bridges, water lines and such as that are certainly underway, and damage assessment continues as the water recedes."

Luther said northwestern potions of Washington County took the brunt of the flooding, basically a line from Prairie Grove to Nob Hill, Wedington, Wheeler, Johnson, Tontitown, Elm Springs and Springdale.

"That is where I heard the majority of the calls," Luther said. "But in no way does that mean other parts of the county didn't have complications as well."

Washington County officials sent a disaster proclamation to the governor's office Thursday, and state officials said Friday they will be coming to the area soon to survey the damage, Luther said.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., reports from midnight Wednesday to 6 p.m. Friday, Fayetteville received 3.12 inches of rain while Rogers recorded 5 inches.

Luther said county road crews have been able to clear most roads, and crews in the cities and towns have done the same, but there are probably some driveways still impassable.

Melody Kwok, a spokeswoman for Benton County, said in an email Friday afternoon all but three minor roads in the county were open.

Luther said residents who had damage from the storms should document the damage, keep track of expenses, and contact their city officials, county officials or county emergency management.

"We'll collect that all into a single package and present it to the state," Luther said. "We want to at least hear about anybody that has problems, and if assistance is made available from the state or federal government, some of those people will be eligible for some amount of help. But that is all unknown at this point."

Kwok said Friday damages are still being assessed, and County Judge Barry Moehring hasn't requested an emergency declaration from the state.

The American Red Cross of Arkansas opened an evacuation center Thursday that transitioned to an overnight shelter at Genesis Church at 205 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. The shelter is available to anyone displaced from their home because of flooding.

Sharon Watson, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, said the shelter in Fayetteville will remain open as long as needed. Three people stayed overnight Thursday, and others have come to the shelter during the day this week, Watson said.

"We work with each of the clients that come to the shelter to make sure they have a place to go, and sometimes that involves working with other organizations to find them more long-term housing," Watson said.

Watson said if people have kennels, they can bring their pets to the shelter with them or contact the city of Fayetteville, which is setting up an emergency pet shelter.

"Basically bring anything you think you would need," Watson said. "We will provide cots and a blanket, food and water."

Red Cross response teams also began conducting damage assessments in flood-impacted areas to determine the extent of the damage to apartments and homes in Fayetteville and Johnson, Watson said.

She said teams visited West End Apartments in Fayetteville. Flooding at the apartment complex resulted in nearly 30 residents being evacuated by emergency crews. It's not clear when residents will be able to return.

In Johnson, an undetermined number of Roxanne Place residents have also been forced from their homes due to flooding.

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for parts of northwest Washington County after a water line lost pressure, which was likely storm-related. The area includes West UA Beef Farm Road from 16888 through 17254 in the Savoy area, which experienced serious flooding.

A precautionary boil order was also issued for part of Madison County after a water line was washed out. The area under the boil order includes homes and businesses along Hickory Flat Road, Hickory Springs Road, Copeland Lane and Natural Walk Road.

The boil orders will remain in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink.