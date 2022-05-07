WH seniors awarded scholarships





White Hall High School seniors were presented a total of $3,000 in scholarships on Wednesday through the 501(c)(3) Personal Pep Rally Organization in memory of former White Hall basketball coach Marc Stringer, who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2016 at the age of 33, and died in January 2020.

Personal Pep Rally founder Misti Coker and her daughter, Stringer's wife Lauren Coker-Stringer, presented the recipients with three different scholarships. The proceeds from their annual Endure The Dirt Adventure Race and Mud Run as well as donations made to their nonprofit organization enabled Coker and Coker-Stringer to offer scholarships to the White Hall community, a place that means much to them.

"Stringer not only coached at White Hall -- he grew up there," said Coker of Stuttgart. "His dad was a teacher, coach and principal. His mother was a teacher. Their family has many memories within the community."

The family often spoke how Stringer was very healthy, determined and strong-willed going into cancer.

"Even enduring chemotherapy, radiation, the Ivor Lewis procedure and numerous other procedures, he did not miss a beat," said Coker. "He continued to coach his high school basketball team missing very few days. For two years, we traveled to MD Anderson, which enabled Stringer to be with us a little longer."

The first scholarship presented during the White Hall High School scholarship program was the Endurance Scholarship, which is given to students who know the impact of cancer. The second scholarship is the Marc Stringer Athletic Scholarship, which is presented to seniors playing basketball while in high school and were also coached by Stringer. The last scholarship was the Just Show Up Scholarship. This is a one-time scholarship given to a senior whose family just showed up for Coker-Stringer and Stringer repeatedly -- just not at the beginning of the diagnosis, but even after Stringer's passing.

Madda Evans, Garrett Rhodes, and Caleb Taylor were presented the Endurance Scholarship.

"Madda wrote the sweetest essay about her uncle and grandmother and their cancer experiences," said Coker. "Garrett's mom was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, the same year Stringer was and passed away in 2019."

Coker said Rhodes watched his mom battle the dreaded disease. "Not anything children should have to see," she said.

Taylor's mom Carol, according to Coker, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

"She has been on our Joy Mail list, and we have followed her journey with every step," said Coker.

"Joy Mail" began in 2016 when Stringer was diagnosed with cancer. Coker said they had 20 friends of the family send them "joy" in the mail for the first 20 weeks of treatment.

"After the 20 weeks, our daughter and son-in-law decided they wanted to bring joy to others battling cancer," she said. "It was then that we developed the 501(c)(3) Personal Pep Rally and started giving boxes to the cancer patients we knew."

Their list grew extensively from those they knew to those they didn't as they started the Joy Mail List.

"To land on our list, all someone has to do is send the cancer patients name and address to personalpeprally@gmail.com," explained Coker on her passonjoystore.com website.

According to Coker, the patient will receive the first box, and then every month after the first month, they will continue to receive joy. The packages are packed by a group of cancer survivors and patients. This group writes uplifting notes to each patient. The purpose is to be a constant reminder to the patient that they are not alone on the journey of cancer.

"Joy Mail is the small boost that many patients need when they feel weary," she said.

The scholarship awards in Stringer's memory continued with Tavin Dunlap and Greg Wolfe, who were presented with the Marc Stringer Athletic Scholarship.

"Tavin and Greg both played basketball for Stringer," said Coker. "They watched him fight for his life on and off the court. We are so excited for these two young gentlemen, and we were thrilled to present them with Stringer's legacy."

The Just Show Up scholarship was presented to Brooklyn Miller.

"Brooklyn and her family lived down the street from Lauren and Stringer," said Coker. "Their family showed up repeatedly, day after day, night after night. Whether it was the kids taking out the trash, bringing Lauren dinner, or just checking in, they were there."

Coker said Miller learned during that time how important showing up meant.

"By doing this, Brooklyn has learned a valuable life lesson: Bad things will happen to people, and when it does, show up," said Coker.

Still today, the family says Stringer's legacy lives on as he has impacted many students, cancer patients, medical professionals and others during cancer.

"He continues to live through Lauren and the events and programs that were created because of him," said Coker. "Thank you to all our donors who enable us to present scholarships to many high school seniors. We appreciate the White Hall School District for having a memorable event in honor of them."

Former White Hall Coach Marc Stringer coaches one of his last basketball games before passing away from esophageal cancer. (Specail to the commercial)







Tavin Dunlap and Greg Wolfe, who were coached by Marc Stringer, were presented with the Marc Stringer Athletic Scholarship by Lauren Coker-Stringer. (Special to the Commercial)







Lauren Coker-Stringer presents the Endurance Scholarship to Madda Evans as part of $3,000 worth of scholarships given top White Hall High School seniors by the Personal Pep Rally Organization. (Special to the Commercial)







Lauren Coker-Stringer presents Brooklyn Miller with The Just Show Up scholarship, which was given out to celebrate someone whose family showed up to help the Stringer family. (Special to the Commercial)





