1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Pine Bluff Regional Park

One person was killed and three others were injured on Saturday night at Regional Park after a family got into a squabble over money, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. One person has been arrested.

Shortly after 7 p.m. officers went to the park in response to a shooting and initial determined that three people had been shot. One of the victims was an 18-year-old male who later died at the hospital, police said.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had also been shot. Police said that, at the time of this release, which was about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the child was in surgery at a Little Rock hospital.

The name of the deceased victim was being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, police said.

"At this time it appears there was a family gathering in the park when there was a disagreement over money," police stated in the press release. "That disagreement led to a physical altercation when shots started being fired. There were multiple people shooting and one gun has been recovered."

Several people have been questioned, and one person, 20-year-old Clifton Westmoreland, has been arrested on three counts of first-degree battery. The homicide itself is still being investigated, police said.

"Just because there was an arrest doesn’t mean this investigation is over," stated the press release. "There were several people present when this incident occurred. We are asking anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2096 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300."