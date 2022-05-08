109 severe hepatitis cases in kids spur CDC inquiry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis of unknown cause in children, officials said Friday. Five of the children have died.

Jay Butler, the CDC's deputy director for infectious diseases, said the cases date back to October and were found in 24 states and one territory. More than 90% of the patients were hospitalized and 14% received liver transplants, he said. The majority have recovered, he said.

The cases, which have been discovered in at least 20 countries, continue to mystify scientists, who have been unable to pinpoint the cause. Officials say severe hepatitis in young children remains rare and urge parents not to panic but be on alert for unusual signs including jaundice, which causes yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, dark urine and light stool.

"Although rare, children can have serious hepatitis and it's not uncommon for the cause to be unknown," Butler said. He said there has not been a "significant increase" in the number of pediatric hepatitis cases or liver transplants, including before the pandemic.

A chief suspect is the adenovirus -- a common family of some 50 viruses that cause symptoms ranging from colds and upset stomachs to pinkeye and, in rare cases, to conditions that affect the brain or spinal cord. About half the U.S. children whose hepatitis cases are under investigation had a confirmed adenovirus infection, Butler said, but officials do not yet know if it is the cause of the illnesses.

Officials said some of the more common causes of viral hepatitis -- such as hepatitis A, B, C, D and E -- have not been found. Officials do not yet know what role other factors, such as environmental exposure, medications or other infections might play in the illnesses.

"This is a very rare presentation of a common scenario," said Helena Gutierrez, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Children's of Alabama.

Nine children were diagnosed at the hospital between October and February, all of whom were previously healthy and had the adenovirus in their blood, officials said. Some of them had adenovirus 41, which typically causes stomach illness and can cause hepatitis in immunocompromised children -- though none of the children in Alabama were immunocompromised, officials said.

"Kids get sick, they get viruses," she said.

Gutierrez, who was involved in treating all nine cases, said there have been no cases since February at Children's. Although two of the nine children needed liver transplants, all have recovered or are recovering.

CDC officials said the children sickened in Alabama had a median age of 2. None of them were infected with covid-19 or had a history of having had covid-19, officials said. Officials are working to determine through blood tests whether some of the children had prior unknown coronavirus infections.

None of the children in Alabama had received a coronavirus vaccine, officials said.

"Covid-19 vaccination is not the cause of these illnesses," Butler said. "We hope that this information helps clarify some of the speculation circulating online."

As of May 1, the World Health Organization has recorded more than 220 cases in 20 countries in children ages 1 month to 16 years. An additional 50 cases are under investigation, according to a WHO media briefing Wednesday.