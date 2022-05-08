A fumble by a seasoned pro

On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3, which proclaimed: "The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer."

This is the reason we in the Black community celebrate what is known as Juneteenth, the oldest nationally commemorated celebration of the ending of slavery. Some of us refer to it as our Independence Day.

Just last year, the Biden Administration declared Juneteenth an official federal holiday. That act added to our joy in celebrating our Independence Day; it helped us be seen as a community whose ancestors endured infinite hell at the hands of the slave masters and their families.

Enter this e-flyer that I saw on social media on April 27. It was a "save the date" that announced the Juneteenth Soul Food Festival and Market to be held from 4-9 p.m. June 17 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. What immediately caught my eye were the pictures of three white people who are to be the "featured hosts."

I was instantly infuriated. It listed organizations for which the proceeds were to benefit--one being Mosaic Templars--and at the bottom of the flyer, I read, "for details, contact Muskie Harris ..." with a phone number and email. I went on to find out who this person is. Almost immediately, Mosaic Templars denounced its affiliation with the event.

As a result of quick research, I found that Muskie Harris is a former Arkansas Razorback football letterman and the first Black man to serve on the University of Arkansas Alumni Board of Directors. Other accomplishments include a successful real estate career, ownership of Muskie Harris Recovery Service, and running as a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in 1990.

I had to stop and take all of that in, as it explained quite a bit to me at the moment. In a social media post, I found a comment which was a picture of part of an Arkansas Times article announcing that the event's plug is being pulled "because of the instantaneous uproar."

The article quoted Mr. Harris as saying, "I got a rope around my neck, and I'm tarred and feathered over an event that's already dead." The writer said he said this "between hearty guffaws."

Mr. Harris was also quoted as saying, "This leaked image was just a proof, not a final version ... it just got perceived in the wrong way ..." and it was at this point I realized I had a headache. As well I should have. As we all should have.

After gathering my thoughts and feelings about this whole situation, I concluded:

1. Muskie Harris should be unequivocally ashamed for even planning an event celebrating the end of slavery featuring hosts of the very ethnic group who enslaved our kidnapped ancestors to begin with. There was not one Black host.

2. The fact that he made statements--through "hearty guffaws"--such as, "I got a rope around my neck and I'm tarred and feathered ...," referencing brutal acts of public shaming and murder of Blacks often inflicted by groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and other mobs seeking to kill Blacks for just looking at a white person or for crimes the victim didn't commit without any legal procedures, is irrevocably reprehensible.

In the event you don't know, being tarred and feathered involves being stripped naked, having hot tar poured over the entire body, and feathers dumped over that. Imagine the pain, and the added agony of trying to pull hardened tar off the skin. Being lynched involved possibly being tied to a vehicle and dragged for miles before being hanged from a tree and sometimes burned.

These brutal acts were done in front of other Blacks as a "lesson" to the families of the victims. Mr. Harris made those statements as he laughed.

Our ethnic group has been sent backwards in time and with more ferocity than those who fought for civil rights and equality could have possibly imagined. Then we have people such as this guy to add fuel to the flames.

In this time--while enduring our people being murdered with the world watching with no one being held accountable, with white perpetrators being given proverbial slaps on the wrists for the same offenses our Black brothers and sisters get life or death sentences for--Mr. Harris comes with this foolishness.

I'm proud of us for coming together as a group and emitting an instantaneous uproar which resulted in this being canceled. However, the fact that a Black male was behind the planning of this almost negates that.

My hope is that he's not allowed to plan anything relating to our ethnic community's celebrations of any kind. There are organizations who have an act or ritual of shunning. We, as the Black community, should shun Muskie Harris so he feels our anger, frustration, embarrassment, and hurt behind his actions.

Simultaneously, let's continue to come together and actively correct wrongs such as this. It's refreshing to see what we can accomplish when we do so.

Kellaneese Porter-Parker is a community activist and mother.