A summer of opportunity

People often reflect on summer with fond memories. Even if all our summer memories aren't great, or even if we dislike the unbearable heat and mosquitoes that sweep through the South, there are usually a good number of worthy memories created.

That's because summer can be a time of leisure as we pack our vehicles and travel to much-needed getaways on family vacation. For our kids, it can be a time of freedom as they are released from the daily rigors of school; a season of friendship as they spend the months playing games at summer camps with friends old and new.

Summer brings beautiful opportunities that shouldn't be overlooked. That's why the City of Pine Bluff will be hosting a "Dive Into Summer" community meeting on May 19. Local organizations will be onsite, sharing activities and programs that will be available all summer long.

People are always searching for things to do, and Pine Bluff will be full of opportunities this summer. There's something for everyone. For example, movers and shakers can sign up for dance classes with Parks and Recreation. Sports fans can use the Bloom Center in Central Park to play tennis. Those with a green thumb can adopt a free garden bed at the Pine Bluff Community Garden. Swimmers and non-swimmers alike can enjoy the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, where there are water aerobics, Aqua Zumba, swim classes, and a kids' swim area complete with a mega-water slide.

Youth can also join one of many summer programs, including those at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Boys and Girls Club. The Boys and Girls Club offers activities to fuel creativity like dance, music, photography and art. At the same time it promotes fitness through various games and sports, while also keeping the mind active through STEM classes, coding and more. For young people looking for professional opportunities, the city will also be offering the Summer Youth Employment Program.

It's true that life is hectic. Nonetheless, we should all take time to explore new things this summer. And we should guide our young people to enriching activities. Because summer is special. Our experiences during this time can become unique lifelong memories. Our discoveries can change who we are, shaping us for the better as we grow and learn. All we have to do is step out and dedicate ourselves to these new adventures.

There are plenty of adventures awaiting in Pine Bluff. To find one that's right for you, like those mentioned and several others, attend the "Dive into Summer" community meeting on May 19. It will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, located at 1000 S. Ash St., from 6 to 7 p.m.

Shirley Washington is the mayor of Pine Bluff.