Allison Bess Atkinson - Laurence Niadj





Allison Bess Atkinson became the bride of Laurence Niadj at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in First United Methodist Church of Pine Bluff with the Rev. Carlton Cross officiating.

Catherine and Edward Atkinson of White Hall are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Nelda Ann "Sissie" and the late William Atkinson and Cecil Allison Jr. and the late Martha Allison, all of Pine Bluff.

The groom is the son of Mitra Niadj and Zizi Niadj, both of San Rafael, Calif. His grandparents are Jamileh and Javad Parsazadeh of San Rafael and the late Zohreh "Cici" and Jafar Niadj of Bandar Anazali, Iran.

The chancel held two arrangements of white mock orange, white oriental lilies, green and white hydrangeas and white garden roses. Scripture reading was by Andrew Atkinson, brother of the bride. Music was by organist William Fox and violist Christy Bonds.

Given in marriage by her parents, and escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless gown of matte Mikado silk and royal organza with a sweetheart neckline. She carried a bouquet of garden roses, hydrangeas, calla lilies and freesia.

Kate Walsh of Little Rock was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Alexa Sebesta of San Antonio; Shelby Brown of Little Rock and Laura Armstrong of Denver. They wore dusty sage gowns and carried bouquets of garden roses, hydrangeas, calla lilies and freesia.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Aviva Rae Sebesta of San Antonio and Shepherd Smith of Lubbock, Texas, cousin of the bride.

Serving as best man was Samuel Friedman of San Rafael, Calif. Groomsmen were Dominic Olivo of Novato, Calif.; Adnan Faidi of Stockton, Calif.; and Christopher Hiryak of Little Rock. Guests were seated by Andrew Atkinson, brother of the bride, and Gordon Allison Jr. and Garland Allison, cousins of the bride, all of Fayetteville; and Brendan McQueeney of Austin, Texas, cousin of the groom.

A reception was held at Pine Bluff Country Club. Guest tables alternated high and low arrangements of wedding flowers in gold containers. Music was by the Rodney Block Collective with vocalist Bijoux Pighee.

The bride is a Psi Chi honors graduate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a bachelor's degree in psychology. She also received a master of social work from UALR. She is director of organizational development and EAP clinician and trainer for SWEAP Connections and serves as president of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Auxiliary Board.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of California at Santa Cruz and a master's degree in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma at Norman. He also has a master's degree in business administration from the UALR and is a financial analyst, corporate FP&A at Acxiom.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a wedding trip to St. Lucia.





Allison Bess Niadj (Christopher Nolan Photography)





