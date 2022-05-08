Sections
LADIES NIGHT … AND THE FEELING’S RIGHT

ALS in Wonderland

Ladies Night fundraiser aids patients with Lou Gehrig’s Disease by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:12 a.m.
Lara Blume McGee, Sydney Rasch, Skye Martin, Laura Labay and Nittara Gage at ALS in Wonderland Foundation presents "Ladies Night: Libations, Music & Friends" with a fashion showcase by the Ashton Hall Collection, on April 28, 2022, at the fountain at Pleasant Ridge Town Center, Little Rock. Attendees of the free event were encouraged to donate to the foundation, which aids people living with ALS..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


ALS in Wonderland Foundation presented its second Ladies Night --"Libations, Music and Friends" on April 28 by the fountain at the Pleasant Ridge Town Center in west Little Rock.

The free event, which enjoyed pleasant weather and a large turnout of ladies in their spring best, was designed to raise funds for patients living with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Attendees sipped pink moscato champagne and other drinks along with light munchies from The Grind Coffee Bistro.

The accomplishments of a number of "extraordinary women in the community" were recognized, with Lara Blume McGee, ALS in Wonderland founder, making the presentations. Two women received the Ladies EmPOWERment award: Heaven McKinney, owner of The Grind, who came back from fires at her business' locations on the same night in March; and Susan Sell Garrett, ALS advocate and ALS in Wonderland board member. Six women received a "love bouquet" of flowers for their ongoing community involvement: Tanya Hemphill, Luv Boutique; Merica Profit, chief executive officer, UnHurd Conversations; Allison West Davis, Rodan & Fields; LaKisha M. Johnson, LJ Ministries; Judy Grube, ALS spouse caregiver; and Sequoyah Barton, cancer survivor.

Finishing off the event, which raised $7,000, was a fashion showcase of the Ashton Hall Collection.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



