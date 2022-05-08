



ALS in Wonderland Foundation presented its second Ladies Night --"Libations, Music and Friends" on April 28 by the fountain at the Pleasant Ridge Town Center in west Little Rock.

The free event, which enjoyed pleasant weather and a large turnout of ladies in their spring best, was designed to raise funds for patients living with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Attendees sipped pink moscato champagne and other drinks along with light munchies from The Grind Coffee Bistro.

The accomplishments of a number of "extraordinary women in the community" were recognized, with Lara Blume McGee, ALS in Wonderland founder, making the presentations. Two women received the Ladies EmPOWERment award: Heaven McKinney, owner of The Grind, who came back from fires at her business' locations on the same night in March; and Susan Sell Garrett, ALS advocate and ALS in Wonderland board member. Six women received a "love bouquet" of flowers for their ongoing community involvement: Tanya Hemphill, Luv Boutique; Merica Profit, chief executive officer, UnHurd Conversations; Allison West Davis, Rodan & Fields; LaKisha M. Johnson, LJ Ministries; Judy Grube, ALS spouse caregiver; and Sequoyah Barton, cancer survivor.

Finishing off the event, which raised $7,000, was a fashion showcase of the Ashton Hall Collection.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









