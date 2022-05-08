Arkansas 11 work to require detour

A section of Arkansas 11 near the White County community of Higginson will be closed and require a long detour Monday to replace a pipe, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close Arkansas 11 near its intersection with Arkansas 367 starting at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

Because of the installation depth of the pipe, traffic cannot remain on the roadway, the department said. The road is expected to reopen later Monday evening.

The unrestricted-weight detour requires drivers to exit Arkansas 11 at Arkansas 38 in Des Arc, take Arkansas 38 for about 21 miles to Arkansas 31 between Butlerville and Sylvania in Lonoke County, then take Arkansas 31 north to Beebe and to Arkansas 367 in Higginson, the department said.

Weight-restricted detour routes are available, according to the department. Between 700 and 1,800 vehicles travel the affected section of Arkansas 11 daily, according to agency data.