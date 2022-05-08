Arkansas covid numbers again tick upward, matching mid-March levels

The state reported 201 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, marking the fourth consecutive day with more than 200 cases reported -- a trend not seen since March, when the state was clearing a backlog.

Although Saturday's number was lower by six than the number of new cases reported the day before, it still marked the biggest jump for a Saturday since March 19, when a backlog of data from January and February artificially pushed the number of new cases up to 1,131.

The string of days with 200 or more new cases reported stands in contrast to last Saturday, when 120 new cases were reported. The rolling seven-day average was also on the rise, up to 168 from last week's 130.

In all, there were 1,986 active covid cases reported Saturday, the highest number since the 2,135 cases reported March 13.

Three more Arkansans died of the virus, Saturday's report showed, bringing the pandemic's toll in the state to 11,407 people.

















Data shows that 837,030 people have contracted the virus in the state during the pandemic, with 823,401 people considered to have recovered from the illness.

Saturday's report indicated 42 more people had recovered from the virus since the previous day's report. The state reported 726 recoveries in the past week.

One more Arkansan was admitted to a hospital with the virus, according to Saturday's report, bringing the number of people hospitalized to 59 across the state.

However, the number of patients in intensive care dropped by one, to 18, the same decrease recorded in Friday's report.

The number of covid-19 patients using a ventilator did not change Friday or Saturday, with 12 people in the state requiring the equipment to help them breathe.

Saturday's report showed that 1,405 Arkansans have been vaccinated since last Saturday, although that marked a decrease from the 2,411 people who got fully vaccinated the week before.