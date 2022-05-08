ASC gearing up for free Art Night on The Block activities

Visitors are invited to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) for a night of art and hands-on activities from 5-7 p.m. May 12.

Art Night on The Block is a free event that welcomes ASC’s newest exhibiting artists and showcases its latest collaboration between local schools and resident artists. The event also encourages visitors of all ages to explore art and science, according to a news release.

RECEPTION

At ASC’s main facility, 701 S. Main St., visitors can attend a reception and meet exhibiting artists Tammy Harrington and Rashawn Penister.

“‘In Between’ combines Harrington’s sensibilities as a printmaker with the Chinese folk art of paper cutting, exploring how her cultural identity is perceived by others,” according to the release.

Her exhibition will be on display from May 5 to July 30.

“Penister’s ‘Life’s a Card Game’ incorporates playing cards into his colorful mixed-media portraits to illustrate how we are metaphorically playing a card game by making life choices,” according to the release.

His exhibition can be viewed from May 12 to June 25.

Both exhibitions are sponsored by Simmons Bank. The reception is sponsored by Art Krewe and MK Distributors.

Visitors can get their photo made in ASC’s photo booth and help paint an indoor mural that will be on display in celebration of the 2022 theater season.

STUDENT ARTISTS

At ASC’s The ARTSpace on Main facility, 623 S. Main St., a new exhibition will feature a collaborative art project created by students at Pine Bluff High School, Dollar-way High School and Robert More-head Middle School.

ASC’s resident artists Aida Ayers, Elly Bates and Brie Boyce have been working with these students to create collage quilts. The students teamed up to research significant events and figures from the Pine Bluff and Jefferson County area. They then drew portraits depicting these, transferred them to fabric and quilted the pieces together.

Colorful quilts by Ayers will also be on display alongside the student quilts. The quilt exhibition will be on view from May 10 to July 1.

The youth art exhibition is supported in part by an Arts in Education grant from the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Company is also sponsoring this event.

Also during the Art Night, visitors can participate in science experiments, play games and learn about ASC’s summer camps. For details: ASC, (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.