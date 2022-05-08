Astros’ comeback gives Baker another milestone

Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 9-5, Pittsburgh 2-8

LA Dodgers 7-6, Chicago Cubs 0-2

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

Miami 8, San Diego 0

NY Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 8-2, Cleveland 3-8

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1 (10)

Tampa Bay at Seattle, (n)

Texas at NY Rangers, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Washington at LA Angels, (n)

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve homered early, and Michael Brantley tripled in a two-run eighth to help the Houston Astros run their winning streak to a season-best six games with an 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The win was Manager Dusty Baker's 2,004th, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003) for 11th on the all-time list. Baker became the 12th manager in MLB history and first Black man to reach 2,000 wins on Tuesday night.

"That's pretty cool," Baker said of passing Bochy, the former San Francisco Giants manager and a good friend. "It was going to come sooner or later. I'm glad it came sooner rather than later. Now I can quit keeping lineup cards."

Miguel Cabrera doubled in the third inning to join Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols as the only players in MLB history to have at least 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles in their careers. Cabrera, who got his 3,000th hit April 23, drove in two runs with that double to pass Frank Robinson (1,812) for 19th on the all-time RBI list with 1,813.

BLUE JAYS 8-2, GUARDIANS 3-8 George Springer and Raimel Tapia each drove in three runs in the first four innings against Shane Bieber, powering Toronto past Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Owen Miller delivered a two-run double and Franmil Reyes homered and had two RBI, helping Cleveland earn a doubleheader split.

RAYS 8, MARINERS 2 Brandon Lowe hit two home runs off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales for the seventh multi-homer game of his career, Manuel Margot hit his first grand slam, and Tampa Bay won its sixth in a row.

TWINS 1, ATHLETICS 0 Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Minnesota pitchers made it stand up, sending Oakland to its eighth consecutive loss.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 1 (10) Jose Abreu hit a go-ahead double in the 10th after the White Sox tied it an inning earlier, helping Chicago beat Boston at windy Fenway Park for its fifth consecutive win. Leury Garcia had two singles and a game-tying sacrifice fly in the ninth for the White Sox (13-13), who reached .500 for the first time since April 21.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, BREWERS 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a fifth-inning home run for the game's first run, Max Fried 94-2) outpitched Corbin Burnes (1-2) and Atlanta held off Milwaukee.

DODGERS 7-6, CUBS 0-2 Clayton Kershaw (4-0) dominated over seven innings and Los Angeles beat Chicago in the opener of a doubleheader. Mookie Betts drove in five runs in the second game.

GIANTS 13, CARDINALS 7 Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam in the first inning and matched his career high with six RBI as San Francisco snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.

MARLINS 8, PADRES 0 Joe Dunand, the nephew of Alex Rodriguez, homered on the third pitch he saw as a big leaguer and then doubled as Miami beat San Diego to end a six-game losing streak. Jorge Soler hit his first career grand slam and Pablo Lopez (4-1) pitched eight strong innings for Miami.

REDS 9-5, PIRATES 2-8 Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and Cincinnati took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak in the opener of a doubleheader. In the second game, Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run home run and Yoshi Tsutsugo and Diego Castillo had back-to-back home runs as Pittsburgh earned a split.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Yonathan Daza, Jose Iglesias and Connor Joe hit consecutive, two-out, run-scoring singles in the ninth inning to help Colorado rally past Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, ANGELS 3 Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Nelson Cruz went deep, Maikel Franco drove in three runs and Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.