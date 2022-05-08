Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
April 28
Robert and Jacqueline Winston, Woodson, son.
April 29
Edred and Maryam Strong, North Little Rock, daughter.
May 1
Brandon Edwards and Denesha Buchanan, Little Rock, daughter.
Connor and Hannah Rayburn, Bryant, daughter.
May 2
Nathaniel Stacy and Emily Hansen, Jacksonville, daughter.
Demitrus Hughes and Domynique Hammonds, Little Rock, daughter.
Adam and Yuridia Aguirre, Bryant, daughter.
May 4
Jayla Willis, Little Rock, daughter.
Mainuddin and Mobeena Shalk, Little Rock, son.
Derrick and Leilani Joy Jackson, Maumelle, daughter.