Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 28

Robert and Jacqueline Winston, Woodson, son.

April 29

Edred and Maryam Strong, North Little Rock, daughter.

May 1

Brandon Edwards and Denesha Buchanan, Little Rock, daughter.

Connor and Hannah Rayburn, Bryant, daughter.

May 2

Nathaniel Stacy and Emily Hansen, Jacksonville, daughter.

Demitrus Hughes and Domynique Hammonds, Little Rock, daughter.

Adam and Yuridia Aguirre, Bryant, daughter.

May 4

Jayla Willis, Little Rock, daughter.

Mainuddin and Mobeena Shalk, Little Rock, son.

Derrick and Leilani Joy Jackson, Maumelle, daughter.