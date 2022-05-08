Boston’s putback comes too late

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo found a way to get better shots and recapture his peak form just in time to help the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks regain the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But it was the Boston Celtics' bad timing that made the difference in the end.

Antetokounmpo bounced back from a rare subpar performance by scoring 42 points and making the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left in a 103-101 victory Saturday. The Bucks lead the best-of-7 series 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday night in Milwaukee.

"I know what my strengths are" Antetokounmpo said. "Just try to read what's in front of me and just play with my instincts. Sometimes I'm going to make the right play and sometimes I'm going to make the wrong play, but as long as I play within my strengths, we're going to be in a good place."

The victory wasn't secure until replays confirmed that Al Horford's potential tying putback -- capping a wild sequence after Marcus Smart intentionally missed a free throw -- came just after the buzzer.

"I saw Al tip it, and I saw the red outline go off on the backboard," Bucks center Brook Lopez said. "It was very close."

Boston trailed 103-100 when officials determined Marcus Smart was fouled by Jrue Holiday just before attempting a potential tying three-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining. Smart made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally -- flinging a shot that went hard off the backboard before hitting the rim.

That's when things got wild.

Smart got the rebound, but missed his putback attempt. Boston's Robert Williams charged toward the basket and sent the ball up and off the glass. Al Horford was waiting on the right side with a putback attempt that also went off the glass. Horford then got his own rebound and banked it in, but his final shot came just after the buzzer sounded.

"Missed it perfectly," Smart said. "Nobody was ready, (but) our guys were. Got it up on the rim. We had a few chances at it. Just didn't work out for us."

The Celtics believed Smart should have had an opportunity to tie the game at the line. Celtics Coach Ime Udoka and Smart said it should have been a shooting foul on Holiday.

"Poor call, poor non-call," Udoka said. "You can clearly see it. I saw it in person, but also on the film. It was a shot. You can tell it on the way up. Bad missed call."

Holiday disagreed.

"Honestly, it looked like he was still facing the sideline," said Holiday, who scored 25 points. "That's not a shooting motion. He wasn't facing the rim."

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Horford had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.

Boston trailed by 14 late in the third quarter and was facing a 13-point deficit with less than 10 minutes left before storming back. The Celtics pulled ahead 100-99 and took their first lead since early in their third quarter on Brown's two free throws with 1:49 remaining.

Both teams failed to score on their next possessions before Antetokounmpo put the Bucks back ahead. Antetokounmpo then blocked Brown's driving layup attempt, leading to Holiday's basket that made it 103-100 with 11.2 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo's winning plays in the final minute highlighted his bounce-back performance.

After shooting 38.5% (20 of 52) in the first two games of this series, Antetokounmpo went 16 of 30 on Saturday. He made 62.5% of his attempts (15 of 24) from two-point range. He had 12 rebounds and eight assists to go along with his 42 points.

It was a major upgrade from his Game 2 outing, when he went 2 of 12 and scored just five points in the first half before finishing with 28 in the Bucks' 109-86 loss.

"There's going to be struggles, but at the end of the day, if you keep with it and you stay with it and you stay on course, you're going to succeed," Antetokounmpo said. "If you don't stay on course, you're not going to succeed. It's as simple as that."

Antetokounmpo made sure the Bucks weren't thrown off course in their title defense.

WARRIORS 142,

GRIZZLIES 112

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and Golden State shut down Ja Morant's supporting cast to embarrass Memphis for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Morant's three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. But Morant couldn't do it alone for Memphis, and he was done after rubbing his tender right knee and limping off with 6:19 to play before heading to the locker room.

Still bothered by Dillon Brooks' hard foul in Game 2 that sidelined Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Golden State kept cool from the opening tip -- methodically running away with it. Instead, Memphis forward Kyle Anderson got ejected with 6:19 left for arguing an offensive foul.

Brooks was suspended for his Flagrant 2 foul in the first quarter Tuesday when he pounded the head of a driving Payton, who landed awkwardly and fractured his left elbow. He will be sidelined indefinitely, also with ligament and muscle damage.

Coach Steve Kerr said the play was "dirty" and broke an NBA "code" injuring someone and threatening his career, while Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins and his Grizzlies players defended their hard-nosed style as not dirty at all.

Brooks will be back for Game 4 on Monday night at Chase Center, where the raucous sellout crowd included two women holding signs of Payton's face insisting the Warriors "Win it for Gary."

Golden State did so with a balanced attack and energy on both ends after Green called for the offense to do more to better the defense.

Jordan Poole scored 27 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points for Golden State, which used a 10-0 run out of halftime to take command for good.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga provided a spark starting in Payton's place, while Ziare Williams was in for Brooks.

Curry missed his initial two shots then scored his first points of the game by making a big three=pointer with 0.9 left in the first as the Warriors trailed 28-26.

Morant hit a 31-foot three-pointer midway through the first and Williams dunked shortly after for a 21-8 lead and Memphis made 6 of 9 shots to start the game. But the Grizzlies went cold and made only 3 of the next 12 and watched the Warriors close the quarter with an 18-7 burst.





At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Milwaukee leads series 2-1

Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Golden State leads series 2-1

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Phoenix at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix leads series 2-1

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami leads series 2-1





Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen passes around Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III and Al Horford during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gets past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday shoots past Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez dunks during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for a charge on Boston Celtics' Grant Williams during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis shoots a tree pointer during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis celebrate after Game 3 against the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 103-101 to take a 2-1 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

