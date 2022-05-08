Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Tycor Construction, 1514 Market St., Little Rock, $2,200,000.

Rees Cont., LLC., 17406 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $600,000.

Coburn Construction, 1501 Main St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Coburn Construction, 15400 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $200,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Dillon Homes, 125 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $825,000.

1M Jeff Fuller Homes, 2715 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $803,000.

Jacob White Construction, 5907 S. Country Club, Little Rock, $680,000.

Randy James Construction, 120 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $380,000.

Coburn Construction, 30 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $375,000.

Ramos Building Com., 77 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Michael A. Construction, 2906 Main St., Little Rock, $227,000.

Best Builders, Inc., 6604 Gold Court, Little Rock, $145,000.

Tim Hankins Construction, 3610 Lilac Terr., Little Rock, $85,000.