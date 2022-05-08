The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 76 Broadmoor Dr., residential, Mark Landfair, 12 a.m. April 9, property valued at $1,850.

• 4723 W 24th St., commercial, National Property Holdings, 10 a.m. April 20, property valued at $1,701.

• 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Wireless Evolution, 12 a.m. May 1, property valued at $52.

72207

• 2500 Cantrell Road, commercial, Miracle League, 1:40 a.m. May 3, property valued at $1,800.

72209

• 5306 Stanley Dr., residential, Alexis Hester, 5:30 p.m. April 29, property valued at $1,750.

• 5001 W 65th St., residential, 10:28 p.m. May 1, property valued at $1,200.

72103

• 12212 Heinke Road, residential, Stephanie Goth, 12 a.m. May 1, property valued at $500.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1919 Magnolia St., residential, Robbin Crofut, 6:30 p.m. April 29, property valued at $10,000.

• 605 E Broadway, commercial, Shell, 10:20 p.m. May 2, property valued at $1,120.