Business people

ADVERTISING

Haylee Nichols has been hired as a media planner and buyer for the Sells Agency.

BANKING

Bank OZK has hired Chris Henry as managing director, Trust and Wealth Group.

EDUCATION

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Brian Keltch as the university’s new chief information officer.

TECHNOLOGY

Mandy Tatom has been hired by Mainstream Technologies as a delivery lead for their software solutions unit.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

