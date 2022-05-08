Center to host photographer

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart will host an artist reception for photographer Kenneth Terry from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The photography exhibit of Terry, a Stuttgart native, is on display this month at the center, according to a news release.

“I’m an avid photographer who’s lived in Stuttgart all of my life,” Terry said. “I’ve had a camera for as long as I can remember but didn’t get serious with it until about 2011. I enjoy meeting new friends and am always willing to help anyone with photography tips. I like spending my free time hiking and photographing in our beautiful state, which has a lot to offer.”

“I mainly photograph nature and wildlife, but there’s nothing like being out most of the night photographing the Milky Way and stars. It’s nothing to get up at 1 a.m. to shoot a sunrise in northern Arkansas, elk in Boxley Valley or bald eagles somewhere and get home way after dark. I usually go out of state a few times a year hiking, photographing, and try to take one big trip to a national park,” Terry said.

Terry’s exhibit features both color and black and white photography and covers a diverse range of subject matter, according to the release.

To arrange to see the exhibit, interested participants should contact the arts center at (870) 673-1781. For information about classes and opportunities in art, visit www.grandprairiearts.com.



