Clarendon woman shot, killed in home, Arkansas State Police say

State police said Sunday that they are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old Monroe County woman as a “possible homicide.”

A family member discovered the body of Lilee Smith, 26, in her home at 416 Guydon St., Clarendon, at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police. Guydon Street is on the south side of Clarendon, about a quarter-mile east of the White River.

Investigators said they believe Smith was shot sometime Friday night. Clarendon police contacted state police to help investigate.

In Sunday’s announcement about the death, state police said Smith’s body is at the state Crime Laboratory, where the state medical examiner will determine an approximate time of death and other information.

The investigation and a search for a suspect continued on Sunday afternoon.

Clarendon is about 75 miles east of Little Rock and 80 miles west-southwest of West Memphis. It is located along the banks of the White River, near the mouth of the Cache River.