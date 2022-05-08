Club news: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority welcomes new members

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. May 14 in the main exhibit building of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Election of officers will be held.

The program will be presented by Deborah Livingston Lowe, founder of Upper Canada Weaving. Founded in 2010 and using a small-scale production model, the studio uses locally sourced fiber to produce short-run fabrics. The Zoom presentation will focus on reproductions of 1800s fabrics such as coverlets and linens.

Guests are welcome to attend.

Information: nwahandweavers.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to walk with them May 14 in Rogers. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St. in Rogers. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants will choose either a 7K or 10K walk. Free parking is available across the street and next door.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 14 at The Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Guests are welcome.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Mystery Books

Mystery Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. May 18 in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Our guest author will be cozy mystery writer Jane Elzey. She will be discussing her Cardboard Cottage Mystery series, including "Dying for Dominoes," "Dice in a Deadly Sea," and the third book in the series coming soon, "Poison Parcheesi and Wine." All are welcome to come and be a part of an enjoyable afternoon with Elzey.

Information: patkirby49@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners will be holding educational presentations from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 24 at the Helping Hands Garden at 2602 S.W. D St. in Bentonville. Drop-ins are welcome at any time. The topic of the presentations is pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers, with an emphasis on organic options. The public is invited. The event is family friendly, and all ages are welcome. The garden grounds can be wet at times, so plan footwear accordingly.

Presentations are planned at 6:15 and 7 p.m. Master Gardeners will be available for questions, consultations and tours throughout the entire event. In case of rain, the event will be held on May 31.

Produce grown at the garden is distributed through the Helping Hands Food Pantry. Master Gardeners is a volunteer organization.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Phi Alpha Omega Chapter, is pleased to announce the newest members of the organization. Myra McKenzie-Harris, chapter president, officially welcomed the new members in a private ceremony on May 1.

The new members include Rana Peterson Barclay, Summit, N.J.; Aryn Chambliss, Fayetteville; Angela Collier, Bentonville; Theresia Daniels, Springdale; Sharon Glover, Little Rock; Dr. Ashley Grishby Smith, Lowell; Robin Kelley, Centerton; Maurisa Roberts, Rogers; Dr. Takama Statton-Brooks, Springdale; Shante' Turner, CPA, Springdale; and Tennille Webb, J.D., Bentonville.

The new members are dedicated and committed to continuing the legacy of the oldest Black sorority by being of "service to all mankind." As a part of their membership training, the new members participated in a community service project by donating new undergarments and breast health information for the clients of Northwest Arkansas Dress for Success locations.

Information: aka1908.com.