Dave Creek Media announces new franchise in Northwest Arkansas

Dave Creek Media announces franchise

Dave Creek Media Franchise Group, LLC, based in Conway, has awarded PACS Media Group, LLC the exclusive territories of Northwest Arkansas. PACS Media Group LLC is led by Tom Porterfield, an experienced business professional, and includes other seasoned investors from Arkansas.

Mertins Eye & Optical to open new store

Mertins Eye & Optical announced its new flagship location will open this fall at the Ledger in downtown Bentonville, in addition to its Fayetteville location.

Ozark Surgical joins Washington Regional

Ozark Surgical Associates, at 3017 Bob Younkin Drive in Fayetteville, recently joined Washington Regional Medical System. General surgeons Drs. Wayne Hudec, Jeffrey Kellar, Ronald Mullis and their staff will continue to provide patients with care at the former Ozark Surgical Associates location, which is now called Washington Regional Ozark Surgical Clinic.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Email items to lthompson@nwadg.com. Information will be published as space allows.