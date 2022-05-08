The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices April 27-May 2.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
21-131. Caitlin Transue v. Brooks Transue
22-127. Jessica Ash v. Noel Ash
22-140. Jennifer Stites v. Robert Stites
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
21-239. Aimee Harrison v. Mickey Harrison
21-268. Brittney Jones v. Rickey Jones, Jr.
21-788. Kristen Chase v. Dillon Chase
22-34. Young Choi v. Leo Fleming
22-70. Gerhard Nehus v. Erika Nehus
22-129. Jeremy Barry v. Elisha Barry
22-130. Angela Wilkins v. Morgan Wilkins
22-134. Wesley Copeland v. Kelly Lumpkin
22-144. Dale D. Reeves v. Marche Reeves
22-170. Chelsie Lintz v. Graig Lintz