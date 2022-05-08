Economics Arkansas awards Simmons CEO





Tommy May, the chief executive officer and chairman of the Simmons Bank Foundation, was honored April 28 with the 2022 Leadership in Free Enterprise Award.

The award was given by Economics Arkansas during a luncheon at the Little Rock Marriott. The award was presented to May by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. It honors Arkansans who promote success in the free market.

May was honored for his contributions to the state's banking industry as the former CEO and chairman of Simmons First National Corp.

In 1962, Arkansas leaders established the Arkansas Council for Economic Education. It is now known as Economics Arkansas and it focuses on teaching children about economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



