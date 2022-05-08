Federal government instructs Fayetteville Housing Authority to pay debt

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Housing Authority wants clarification on the amount of money the federal government claims it misspent and must reimburse.

The authority owes its development nonprofit more than $164,000, according to a division of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Authority board members say the amount is more like $9,000.

Federal investigators also found supporting documents are missing for more than $56,000 in expenses.

The authority also misspent more than $22,000 in 2019 from a federal grant to renovate a property it purchased with its development nonprofit, according to a review released in March.

The review outlines seven corrective actions for the authority to take. It does not set any deadlines or levy any punitive measures against the Housing Authority.

The review is the result of a records request HUD's Departmental Enforcement Center made in August. Investigators looked at financial records, property transactions, contracts for services and compliance with rules and regulations and also interviewed past and current employees. The investigation was done remotely from Aug. 16 to Nov. 29 covering activity from January 2019 to August.

Reimbursement

Investigators say the authority's nonprofit, FHA Development, Inc., owes the regular agency $164,287 because the agency used public housing money on residential properties the nonprofit owned that did not have any public housing units.

The board for the development nonprofit is the same as the board for the regular housing authority.

Chairwoman Melissa Terry told fellow board members during an April 28 meeting she thought the amount did not account for a $155,000 payment the development nonprofit made last year to the regular housing authority agency. An auditor hired by the authority said the payment was made after the federal government's fiscal year ended and should be reflected in the next year's audit.

If the $155,000 payment is included, it would reduce the amount to be reimbursed for the renovations to $9,832. The $155,000 came from a construction loan to renovate an apartment complex the development nonprofit owned at 12th Street and South Washington Avenue.

The review notes $305,059 in reimbursements the development nonprofit made to the regular housing authority from September 2019 to June.

"However, most of the payments came from construction loans or other government funding sources," according to the review.

It doesn't elaborate on whether using loans and government sources is allowable, nor does it provide a detailed statement on expenses accrued that contributed to the outstanding $164,287 debt.

Terry said the agency is seeking clarity from the federal government on the amount.

A media phone number for a regional HUD office in Texas went to a full voicemail box. A text message to the number was not answered Thursday nor Friday.

The review also looked at 12 check payments totaling $700,272 that had a potential conflict of interest or were unusual or questionable. Supporting documents were found for $644,197 of the expenditures.

The Housing Authority either needs to provide supporting documents for the remaining $56,075 or pay back the money to the federal government, according to the review.

The authority received a $3.8 million emergency grant from the federal government in 2017 to replace air-conditioning units and water and wastewater pipes at its public-housing complex Hillcrest Towers. It used $22,961 from the grant to renovate the former Hi-Way Inn, which the development nonprofit purchased and used to temporarily house some Hillcrest residents in 2019.

The grant did not cover costs to prepare the Hi-Way Inn for residents, according to the review. The review says the authority should pay back HUD any remaining money from the grant per the grant's requirements, but doesn't specify a dollar amount. The authority's development nonprofit sold the Hi-Way Inn in December for $900,000.

The authority also did not comply with federal regulations, state procurement law, HUD requirements or its own procurement policy regarding contracts for services, according to the review.

The review looked at seven procurements involving 30 contracts totaling more than $3.7 million. Four of the procurements were more than $20,000 and required the authority to seek competitive bids, which it did not, the review states.

The other three were under the $20,000 threshold, but, "FHA was still required to ensure competition to the maximum extent practicable," and it failed to do so, according to the review.

The review also asks for documents explaining $1.5 million the authority received from Washington County in emergency rental assistance during the pandemic. The authority said in a response to the review that it has the needed documents.

The last three corrective actions instruct the authority to train its staff in the use of public housing money, HUD grants and procurement regulations. The authority has already started the training and updated its own procurement policies.

Stabilizing the operation

The authority is operating under an interim deputy director, Audra Butler. It searched for months for a permanent executive director and made an offer to Marc Starling, who declined the job, according to an April 12 letter to the authority. The board agreed April 28 to repost the job opening.

HUD instructed the authority in May 2021 to stop using public housing money for the FHA Development operation. The federal government sent another letter two months later telling the authority to have its development nonprofit reimburse the Housing Authority. Two days after that, the authority board formalized a management agreement between the regular authority and the development nonprofit.

The board hired a consultant in August to help stabilize the authority. However, HUD told the board a month later it could not hire the consultant because it did not solicit bids or quotes before making the hire. The consultant, Gerald Turner with HEAL Collective, ended up working pro bono for the authority for about three months, Terry said.

Terry said the effort to stabilize the agency proved fruitful. All positions except for finance director and a custodian are filled after a number of staff members resigned last fall, she said. The agency will interview candidates for the finance director position this week, and a job listing is posted for the custodial position.

The development nonprofit eventually sold four of five properties it had purchased or leased to own between 2019 and 2020. It still owns the apartment complex at 12th Street and South Washington Avenue after putting it on the market and declining an offer.

Board members agreed to put all the properties on the market last summer, saying bank financing fell through and many tenants coudn't pay rent as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

The board planned to use money from the property sales and rent collected in arrears from the emergency rental assistance program administered through Washington County during the pandemic to pay the amount the development nonprofit owes to the regular authority.

Terry said the authority will work out a plan to pay its debts once it gets clarity from the federal government on the amount owed.

"We've got to know what the number is so we can factor in how much to pay," she said.