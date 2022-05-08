Florida DB has strong bond with UA’s Bowman





University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominque Bowman looks to have the Hogs in good position with safety Cameron Upshaw Jr., who's set to announce his top six schools on May 26, his birthday.

Bowman and Nick Mathews, Arkansas' quality control analyst for defense, are in regular contact with Upshaw.

"My interest is pretty high," Upshaw said. "Coach Bowman and Coach Matthews hit me up pretty often and check up on me and show that they're still interested in me as a player and recruit."

Upshaw, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Perry (Fla.) Taylor County, announced Arkansas being in his top 14 along with Florida State, Penn State, Louisville, Michigan State, Nebraska and others on April 10.

He said the culture at Arkansas along with the fans and Bowman have him high on the Hogs.

"Every game is a big game and the fans show love. They acknowledge who you are and how Coach Bowman develops players," Upshaw said.

Bowman has a reputation as a technician and being very detailed while tutoring his defensive backs. While at Marshall last season, he helped Thundering Herd defensive backs Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham earn second-team All-Conference USA honors.

"I did my own research. Multiple defensive backs he's coached at the different programs he's been at, they've all been successful," Upshaw said. "I know if I go to Arkansas, I would only be put in a position to get better every day."

Arkansas offered Upshaw a scholarship on Feb. 23, and since then he and Bowman have formed a tight bond.

"Me and Coach Bowman, we connected pretty well the day he offered me," Upshaw said. "We hopped on the phone and he was real genuine about everything, and we connected a lot on personal levels. He cared to know me as a player but wanted to know me as a person more, which gained a lot of respect from me."

A trip to Fayetteville is a possibility, Upshaw said.

"I'm still looking to schedule my official visits and Arkansas could definitely see one of those out of me," he said

Upshaw recorded 28 tackles, 34 assisted tackles and an interception for a Gadsden County as a junior before transferring to Taylor County about a month ago.

He also threw for 490 yards and 6 touchdowns and rushed 47 times for 268 yards and a touchdown while playing quarterback.

A 3-star recruit by on3.com, Upshaw has a 4.0 grade point average and said he wants to study architectural engineering

"Growing up, I liked to build stuff and I searched up a major in college where I could design and build stuff, houses mostly, and just stuck with it since," he said.

