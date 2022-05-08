FYI: Cheap Thrills celebrates 30 years today

May 8 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset -- Family Friendly Yoga Flow, 10:30 a.m., Momentary Green in Bentonville. $5. themomentary.org.

Family Day -- Take Sunday for a Spin, 1-4 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friends of the Library Mostly Fiction Used Book Sale -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Alumni Recital -- With Opera in the Ozarks alumni Justin Burgess and Dawn Pierce, 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church in Eureka Springs. $20. 253-8595 or opera.org.

Thirtieth Birthday Celebration -- With music, drag performances and a crochet installation by Gina Gallina, 3-6 p.m., Cheap Thrills, 120 S. East Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 442-7735.

__

May 9 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "American Spy" by Lauren Wilkinson, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Welcome Celebration, 3-6 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Free; hosted by Crystal Bridges. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "The Failed Audition" by Krista & Becca Ritchie, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Ypga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Auditions -- For Yasmina Reza's "Art," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

__

May 10 (Tuesday)

Eureka Springs Plein Air Festival -- With more than 60 artists from across the country coming together for four days of intense plein air painting, May 10-14, around Eureka Springs. eurekaspringsfestivalofthearts.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- "Composting: Small Changes With Great Impacts," noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

First Edition Adult Book Club -- "The Searcher" by Tana French, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Hell in the Heartland" by Jax Miller, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

May 11 (Wednesday)

Yoga for Adults & Teens -- 9 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Village Lake Writers & Poets -- 10:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Play With Passion -- Activities and athletics for youth with disabilities and their families, 5:30-7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ensemble HanSori -- 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 12 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Blanche Cleans Up" by Barbara Neely, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Talk -- Exploring Deborah Roberts's Work in "The Dirty South," 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And the Author Is ... Book Club -- Stephen King, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Reception -- For the Spring Art Exhibition, 6-9:30 p.m., Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. Part of Art on the Bricks. artcollectivegallery.com.

Virtual Lecture -- Fahamu Pecou on "The Dirty South," 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Revolutionists" -- Four "badass" women come together during the French Revolution's "Reign of Terror," 8 p.m. May 12-14; 2 p.m. May 15, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

__

May 13 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw -- With Amy Scoggins, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

May 14 (Saturday)

English Ancestors -- Genealogy Tips for Beginners, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Studio Demo -- Amy Scoggins, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds -- With Jennifer Ogle, 11 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds Workshop -- With Jennifer Ogle, 1-3 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

A Commemorative Celebration -- Of the 1922 Million Dollar Free Bridge, 1:30-4 p.m., Frisco Station Building on the grounds of the Fort Smith National Historic Site. A partnership of the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Fort Smith Historical Society, and the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Free. 783-7841.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in artmaking, 2-5 p.m., Old Town Park in Gravette. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Plein Air, 2-5 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Community Experience -- Hosted and curated by hip-hop artists BAANG, Jasper Logan, and Big Piph, 3-6 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab's Rogers HQ. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Corps" -- Regional premiere of new work by choreographer Milka Djordjevich, 8 p.m. May 14-15, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$25. themomentary.org.

__

On Show

Private Classes -- For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, opens May 9, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows" -- A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Light Fantastic" -- New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Welcoming Baby" -- Through June 4, Hawkins House at Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"The Wheel" -- An exhibition of photos that "honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory," through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

"Creative Minds in the Ozarks" -- Featuring artworks by Roy Harris (folk art woodcarver), Elsie Mistie Sterling (sketch artist and painter) and Henry Tribble (wood inlayer), through July 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Artwork by Kim Moore of kindnessmattersstudio.com will join digital paintings by Olivia Martin in the Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers throughout the run of “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and before performances at 8 p.m. May 12-14 and 2 p.m. May 15. The May Art on the Bricks art walk in downtown Rogers is 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 12. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

