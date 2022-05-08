Home runs propel Arkansas by A&M

Arkansas overcame a rocky start before taking the victory.

Texas A&M freshman Katie Dack didn’t skip a beat Saturday after hitting a ninth-inning, game-winning single Friday night. She launched a two-run home run off the scoreboard in the first inning, putting the Aggies ahead 2-0.

Arkansas’ Hannah Gammill answered to lead off the second inning, sending a home run over the center field wall. It was the 17th of the season for the sophomore from Beebe, who finished 2 of 3 in the game.

After retiring the next two batters, Aggies starter Makinzy Herzog walked three consecutive Razorbacks to load the bases but was able to escape the jam with Hannah McEwen’s pop out.

The Aggies scored again in the third inning when Haley Lee and Morgan Smith hit back-to-back doubles off Mary Haff, extended the lead to 3-1.

Haff had a quick turnaround, starting for Arkansas after pitching the final 5 1/3 innings Friday night. After allowing three runs early, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week found her groove.

She allowed only one hit in the final four innings en route to earning the win. Haff gave up 3 runs off 4 hits and struck out 5.

Arkansas tied the game in the fourth inning when KB Sides hit a two-run home run to center field. The senior transfer from Alabama has a .451 batting average in SEC play, leading the team.

Herzog was replaced by Grace Uribe for Texas A&M in the fifth. After issuing a leadoff walk to Taylor Ellsworth, she faced Danielle Gibson, Arkansas finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year.

Gibson gave Arkansas its first lead of the day, inching a two-run home run over the outstretched arm of Smith in right field. After Gammill singled, Uribe was replaced by Emiley Kennedy.

Linnie Malkin kept the fifth inning fire works going for the Razorbacks.

The fifth-year senior hit Arkansas’ third two-run home run of the game, extending the lead to 7-3. It was her 18th of the season and put her one home run behind Arkansas’ career record (47) set by Devon Wallace from 2012-15.

The deciding third game of the series is scheduled for noon Central today. The Razorbacks haven’t dropped an SEC series this season and have won eight straight dating back to 2021.





Today’s game

NO. 5 ARKANSAS AT TEXAS A&M

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Davis Diamond, College Station, Texas

TV No TV

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus





