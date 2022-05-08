I-30 work to force more lane closures

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve continued lane closings beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

Single lane eastbound on Broadway between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

Single lane eastbound on East Second Street between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock.

Intersection corners at East Third Street at Rock Street in Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

Ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

Single lane closings on I-30 frontage roads between East Seventh and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

Lane shift on East Second Street between Sherman and Cumberland streets in Little Rock.

Single lane closed on Mc-Gowen Street between the I-30 westbound on-ramp and McMath Avenue in Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

President Clinton Avenue will be closed between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets; detour signs to indicate drivers use East Third or East Ninth streets.

Mahlon Martin will be closed between President Clinton Avenue and East Third Street in Little Rock; detour signs to indicate drivers use River Market Avenue.

East Sixth Street overpass above I-30 in Little Rock closed for reconstruction; detours signs indicate drivers use East Ninth Street overpass or East Third Street.