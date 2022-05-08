• Fred Gray, a civil-rights lawyer who once fought to desegregate the University of Alabama, will be awarded an honorary degree during the law school's commencement ceremony, which comes 50 years after three students became the first Black people to graduate from the law school.

• Bryan Riser, a fired Dallas police officer cleared of allegations of ordering two killings in 2017, is suing the detective who secured his arrest warrant and is appealing his dismissal, seeking back pay, benefits and reinstatement as a police officer.

• Landon Rankin, a 54-year-old retired sheriff's deputy, was arrested in a burglary case after posing as a guest at two Phoenix-area weddings to steal boxes of cards, each containing between $3,000 and $6,000, authorities said.

• Laura Young, a Texas art collector, is temporarily displaying her $35 Goodwill store find at the San Antonio Museum of Art after experts determined it was an ancient Roman bust, believed to depict a son of Pompey the Great, that's been missing from Germany since World War II.

• Matthew Freetage, a former operations manager for Duke Regional Hospital's environmental services department, filed a lawsuit in federal court against the North Carolina university because he says he was terminated after reporting discriminatory and racist comments made by his supervisor.

• Ramon Escobar, 50, who pleaded guilty to a series of Southern California attacks that killed five men and injured seven others, as well as the killings of his aunt and uncle in Houston, received multiple life sentences.

• Heather Dailey, commander of support services for the Gulfport, Miss., Police Department, was chosen for the deputy chief position and is poised to be the first woman to hold the title, the department said.