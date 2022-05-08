Into the weeds

Forgive us, Gentle Reader, for we base this editorial on what was leaked this past week out of the offices of the United States Supreme Court.

Credit where due: Politico first got its hands on what it calls a draft ruling about an abortion case out of Mississippi. And this draft would seem to indicate that as of now, the justices are in the mood to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Right on cue, protesters showed up a few minutes later outside the Supreme Court to protest the leaked ruling. And there was a firestorm, figuratively speaking (for now), across the nation.

We write anyway, or copy and paste, knowing that this opinion could be changed, or that justices on the court could change their votes. We write believing that if the Politico leak is false, or misunderstood, or a fraud, or a deep-fake, that somebody for the Supremes would have said so before now.

Politico didn't only report on the draft ruling; it published the thing. Hear, hear for the American free press! Three cheers and all that. Also, we're jealous as hell.

We note these paragraphs from the Samuel Alito-written (apparent) majority opinion. Which was clearly labeled "First Draft." It is, or was, 98 pages long. But Mr. Justice Alito didn't waste time. This from the second paragraph:

"For the first 185 years after the adoption of the Constitution, each State was permitted to address [abortion] in accordance with the views of its citizens. Then, in 1973, this Court decided Roe v. Wade. Even though the Constitution makes no mention of abortion, the Court held that it confers a broad right to obtain one. It did not claim that American law or the common law had ever recognized such a right, and its survey of history ranged from the constitutionally irrelevant (e.g. its discussion of abortion in antiquity) to the plainly incorrect (e.g. its assertion that abortion was probably never a crime under the common law)."

And on page 2: "At the time of Roe, 30 States still prohibited abortion at all stages. In the years prior to that decision, about a third of the States had liberalized their laws, but Roe abruptly ended that political process. It imposed the same highly restrictive regime on the entire Nation, and it effectively struck down the abortion laws of every single State. As Justice Byron White aptly put it in his dissent, the decision represented the 'exercise of raw judicial power,' and it sparked a national controversy that has embittered our political culture for a half-century."

As to what is next: "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives. 'The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.' Casey. (Scalia, J., concurring in the judgment in part and dissenting in part). That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand."

But what about the right to privacy? Justice Alito says that right isn't found in the Constitution, but the Roe decision expressed the feeling "that the Fourteenth Amendment was the provision that did the work, but its message seemed to be that the abortion right could be found somewhere in the Constitution and that specifying its exact location was not of paramount importance."

Emphasis is Judge Alito's. But would be ours, too.

The draft goes into American history, past rulings, definitions and unsurprisingly on. And it brought up the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed abortion rights in the law:

"Ordered liberty sets limits and defines the boundary between competing interests. Roe and Casey each struck a particular balance between the interests of a woman who wants an abortion and the interests of what they termed 'potential life.' But the people of the various States may evaluate those interests differently. In some States, voters may believe that the abortion right should be even more extensive than the right that Roe and Casey recognized. Voters in other States may wish to impose tight restrictions based on their belief that abortion destroys an 'unborn human being.' Our Nation's historical understanding of ordered liberty does not prevent the people's elected representatives from deciding how abortion should be regulated."

Justices don't have to write in the inverted pyramid style. Thus, we suppose, we found the nut graph on page 33:

"Both sides make important policy arguments, but supporters of Roe and Casey must show that this Court has the authority to weigh those arguments and decide how abortion may be regulated in the States. They have failed to make that showing, and we thus return the power to weigh those arguments to the people and their elected representatives."

Which might bring us to our point, too, finally: This ruling won't end abortion. In some states, it may make it more frequent. But it will be up to the states to decide. Which might make all the difference in this debate, as the 50 labs of democracy start to make their own discoveries. And rules.

And if We the People don't like them, we can replace our representatives. At the statehouse.