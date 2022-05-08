Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 5-8-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

RANCH HOUSE BAR-B-QUE, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection April 29. Potato salad (42 degrees F) and sour cream (43 degrees F) in prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on the counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloths were placed in buckets of sanitizer solution during inspection. Observed several single service buckets being reused to store food in. Single service items must not be reused.

RANCH HOUSE BAR-B-QUE, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection May 3. No violations reported.

DAIRY QUEEN, 7810 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection April 22. Sliced tomatoes (44 degrees F), sliced onions (45 degrees F), and ranch dressing (45 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

DAIRY QUEEN, 7810 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection April 29. No violations reported.

JENKINS MEMORIAL SCHOOL, 2410 Rike St. Date of inspection April 19. Chlorine solution in the automatic dishwasher read 0ppm. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F.

JENKINS MEMORIAL SCHOOL, 2410 Rike St. Date of follow-up inspection April 29. Chlorine solution in the automatic dishwasher read 0ppm. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F.

LA SOUTH, 1901 W. 13th Ave. Date of opening inspection April 29. Okay to operate.

POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 2700 Olive St. Date of inspection into complaint April 29. No violations observed during time of inspection.

SAPACH LLC "SUBWAY," 1620 S. Main St. Date of inspection April 29. Observed chemical bottle being stored above food product. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Chemical bottle was moved to chemical storage area during inspection. Observed employees personal item being stored on food shelf. Personal items should be stored in designated area away from food product. Personal item was moved during inspection.

WAL MART SUPERCENTER -- FOOD STORE, 5501 Olive St. Date of follow-up inspection April 29. Produce three compartment sink is leaking from the nozzle and needs to be repaired.

WAL MART SUPERCENTER -- DELI/BAKERY, 5501 Olive St. Date of follow-up inspection April 29. No violations reported.