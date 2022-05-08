Lane closures set for bypass ramp

The installation of an overhead sign on an Interstate 49 ramp on the Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville will require lane closings for four nights starting Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the two outside lanes of traffic for the eastbound ramp to U.S. 71 for intervals of up to 15 minutes between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights and 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday night, weather permitting.

The inside lanes will remain open, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement.











