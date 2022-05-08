LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Visitors bureau unveils ‘attractions pass’ | Mayoral hopeful Steve Landers reacts to chief’s retirement

Bureau unveils 'attractions pass'

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched an "attractions pass" that residents and visitors can use as a guide for local sites, according to a news release issued Friday.

Users of the pass, which is free and available on mobile devices, can check in via GPS data at locations to earn freebies like a Little Rock-branded sticker or T-shirt.

"This new, free mobile pass is a great way to enhance the guest experience while in the destination, while we continue to support and promote our hospitality and tourism partners," President and Chief Executive Officer Gina Gemberling said in a statement.

More information is available at littlerock.com.

Candidate reacts to chief's decision

After the announcement that Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey will step down later this month, mayoral challenger Steve Landers Sr. indicated he approved of the chief's impending departure.

"When I called for this resignation months ago, I did so because our community deserves better," Landers said in a video message released online Tuesday. "This is one step toward making our community safe."

Landers, Greg Henderson and Loretta Hendrix have said they plan to run for mayor, though the official filing period has not begun. They are expected to face Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who is seeking a second term, in the first round in November.

On Monday, Scott announced that Humphrey would retire May 20. Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will serve in his place until a successor has been named.

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17, has criticized Humphrey; the union recently endorsed Landers.