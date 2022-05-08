LIVE! IN NWA Groundwaves Brings Hip-Hop Back to NWA

Get your freestyles ready. Groundwaves is back. Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) will host the second season of the six-month hip-hop open mic and mentorship program in collaboration with West Coast hip hop artist and rapper Murs, starting with an open mic night on May 10. Open mics will take place on the second Tuesday of every month, and one-on-one mentorship sessions will be scheduled with Murs the following day. In-person sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. the day of the open mic. Open mics will be at 214 By CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. The open mic begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“Groundwaves provides a space for like-minded creatives to connect and collaborate. I was grateful to build personal and professional relationships that I value to this day,” enthuses local hip hop artist BAANG about Groundwaves. “Just being able to take the stage and build confidence while having real time constructive feedback was a tremendous plus. I’m planning to return this year and continue building with the Groundwaves community!”

“In its inaugural season, Groundwaves provided 48 hours of one-to-one mentorship time to 36 different rappers, MCs, and music producers, many of whom were first-time performers. To culminate the 2021 season, five performers judged best by their peers earned an opening spot for Murs on the Railyard Live stage in Rogers,” according to a press release from CACHE.

For more info, visit cachecreate.org/music-performance.

GULLEY PARK

The 26th annual Gulley Park Summer Concert Series returns to Fayetteville this year starting with performance by Route 358 on June

9. The outdoor music series and food truck rally will start at 7 p.m. on Thursdays throughout the summer. Music will be at the Gulley Park Gazebo. Furry friends are welcome.

June 9 — Route 358

June 16 — Blue Water Highway

June 23 — King Cabbage Brass

June 30 — Funk Factory

July 7 — Pert Near Sandstone

For more information on the series or to order Gully Park Concert swag, visit bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

BENTONVILLE

• Frailstate, Liliac Cruise and Patient Eyes perform at 7 p.m. May 14; Johnny Rawls and R.D. Olson Blues Band featuring Gary Hutchinson play at 7 p.m. May 15 as part of the Ozark Shades of Blue Series ($25-35); and Funk Factory performs at 7 p.m. May 27 ($15) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.meteorguitargallery.com.

• Doors open at 6 p.m. for Old Crow Medicine Show with Brittany Spencer May 12 on the Momentary Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. themomentary.org/calendar/brittney-spencer-and-old-crowmedicine-show.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The University of Arkansas Student Chamber Music Tour happens at 7 p.m. May 15 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org.

• Sprungbilly will play at 6 p.m. May 9; The Beatles sing-along series with Michael Garrett will happen at 5 p.m. May 10; Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. May 12; Sebastien Bordeaux performs at 7 p.m. May 13; and Blew Reed & The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. May 14 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Rebecca Jed plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.

• Marcia Brady brings back the ’90s at 9 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea’s Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• James “Daddy” Miller plays at 6 p.m. May 11; JR Neal plays at 7 p.m. May 13; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. May 14; Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. May 15 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Andy Davis presents Boston Mountain Brew Ha Ha at Boston Mountain Brewing, 121 W. Township St., Suite 11. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

• Bear Morrison opens for Todd Snider at 8:30 p.m. May 9 ($20-25); Comedy Night featuring Zarna Garg starts at 7:30 p.m. May 12 ($15-20); Happy Hour with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. ($8) then Eli Young Band plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 ($30-33); Honeyjack with Hollywood Riot happens at 8 p.m. May 14 ($10) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Patti Steel, Jesse Daniel Edwards and Paige Alyse Van Horn play at 8 p.m. May 14 at Nomad’s Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Black Label Society rocks at 7:30 p.m. May 13 ($35); and Collective Soul plays at 7:30 p.m. May 21 ($35) at JJ’s Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Jess Harp and Adam Faucett play May 7 ($10); The King Cabbage Brass Band performs at 10 p.m. May 13 ($15); Dylan Earl, Kathryn Legendre and Dollar Country play at 9 p.m. May 20 ($10) at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.facebook.com/TheSmokeAndBarrel/events.

• Prairie Street Laughs hosted by Kyle Gilbert featuring Kenneth Crabgrass, Nic Ferrell, Chase Myska and Lucas Aaron Smith happens at 7 p.m. May 26 ($5) at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville.

FORT SMITH

• Chris Cameron & Trey Johnson kick off the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series at 7 p.m. May 12; Conjunto Sinley plays at 7 p.m. May 19; Anitta Smith performs at 7 p.m. May 26; Hudost plays at 7 p.m. June 2; Dawson Hollow takes the stage at 7 p.m. June 9; New Breed Brass Band plays June 16; Michael Fields Jr. performs at 7 p.m. June 23; The Claudettes play at 7 p.m. June 30; Gangstagrass performs at 7 p.m. July 7 and Chantae Cann plays at 7 p.m. July 14 at Riverfront Park at 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith.

• Joe Stamm plays at 8 p.m. May 12 ($7-10); and Jon Wolfe performs at 8 p.m. May 13 ($15-18); at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Dylan Scott plays May 13; Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners play at 8 p.m. May 14 ($59-69); Fozzy performs at 6 p.m. May 15; and LeAnn Rimes performs at 7 p.m. May 19 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Brooke White Band plays at 8 p.m. May 14; Magnolia Brown plays at 8 p.m. May 20; Jug Hill Annie takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 21; and The Swade Diablos perform at 8 p.m. May 28 at Hero’s, 1002 Garrison Ave.facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

ROGERS

• Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June play at 6:30 p.m. May 14 ($30 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Smokey & the Mirror with 3 Penny Acre and Ryan Pickop perform at 6:30 p.m. May 13; Rachel Ammons, Western Youth and Arkansauce will start at 6:30 p.m. May 14; Members Only perform at 8 p.m. May 20; Honeyjack performs at 8 p.m. May 21; Full House performs at 7 p.m. May 27; and Green Acres plays at 8 p.m. May 28 (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St.railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Jeff Horton Band plays at 8 p.m. May 14 at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th St. facebook.com/good. vibrations.79

SPRINGDALE

• A Natural State Comedy Feature Showcase happens at 7:45 p.m. May 12; and Patti Steele performs at 6 p.m. May 13 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Jeff Horton Band plays at 8 p.m. May 26 at Turnbow Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. in the Walter Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-atturnbow-concerts.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Western Justice plays at 8 p.m. May 12; and John Anderson plays at 9 p.m. May 13 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/westsiloam-springs/entertainment.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale for Sawyer Brown, Easton Corbin and Heath Sanders June 24; and Jeff Dunham on June 25 at Black Oak Amphitheater, 1728 State Highway H in Lampe, Mo.blackoakamp.com

• Tickets are on sale for The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Halsey, May 25 and Cody Jinks, May 27; at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.amptickets.com.

• Tickets are on sale for the Fresh Grass music festival May 20-21 and FORMAT festival Sept. 23-25 at The Momentary in Bentonville.themomentary.org.

• Tickets are on sale for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on June 9 ($65-$85) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

