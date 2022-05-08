LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Auburn Game 3

Arkansas 2, Auburn 2 — Middle 2nd Inning

Braydon Webb singled and Jace Bohrofen doubled to lead off the second inning and both scored to tie the game.

Webb scored on an RBI groundout by Jalen Battles. Zack Gregory followed with a groundout that advanced to Bohrofen to third base, then Cayden Wallace drove a two-out pitch into left field for an RBI double.

The Razorbacks are hitting Joseph Gonzalez hard today, even on the outs. That was the case on Michael Turner's inning-ending fly out to left-center field. Kason Howell caught it on the run to strand Wallace at second base.

Auburn 2, Arkansas 0 — End 1st Inning

Bobby Peirce was given the green light on a 3-0 pitch with two outs and hammered an opposite-field home run to put the Tigers on the board first.

Peirce's 362-foot shot was clocked at 106 mph off the bat against Jaxon Wiggins. It scored Kason Howell, who reached on a one-out throwing error by Cayden Wallace.

Brooks Carlson and Brody Moore followed with two-out singles before Wiggins struck out Cam Hill swinging at 96 mph fastball.

Wiggins threw 29 pitches in that inning.

Arkansas 0, Auburn 0 — Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks made good contact against Joseph Gonzalez in the first inning, but came away with no runs.

Michael Turner singled up the middle and Robert Moore blooped a ball into left field in consecutive one-out at-bats. Brady Slavens worked into a 3-1 count, but flied out to left and Kendall Diggs followed with a fly out to end the inning.

Cayden Wallace smoked the first pitch he saw from Gonzalez, but it was right at the shortstop.

Pregame

Arkansas’ lead in the SEC West shrunk to one game following yesterday’s loss. Texas A&M is within one game, while Auburn and LSU are two back of Arkansas with eight SEC games remaining this season.

The overall series between the two schools is deadlocked at 49.

Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.75 ERA) vs. Auburn RHP Joseph Gonzalez (6-1, 2.30 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

C Turner

2B Moore

1B Slavens

DH Diggs

CF Webb

RF Bohrofen

SS Batles

LF Gregory