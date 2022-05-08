Local notes: Smoke alarms offered in Springdale

Best Friends

This May, during National Pet Month, Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to pick up the pet adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society's Lifesaving Centers across the U.S., including Bentonville.

Through May 31 adoption fees will be waived at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Northwest Arkansas. The center is located at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville and is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. All pets come fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped and can be viewed at bestfriends.org/nwa.

Last year 347,000 pets were killed in shelters across the U.S., according to Best Friends Animal Society. Currently, there are 100,000 more pets at-risk of being killed in shelters than at this time last year due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events. For every pet Bounty helps get adopted, it can save two lives: the pet who goes home and the one who now has space to come to a Best Friends Lifesaving Center.

The promotion could not have come at a better time, according to Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren't adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk," says Castle. "That's why we're grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue and pick up adoption fees this month. It'll help Best Friends get more pets into homes at this critically needed time."

Information: bestfriends.org.

Air & Military Museum

Arkansas Air & Military Museum hosts a coffee and conversation meet-up at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the museum, located at 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Tickets are on sale for the Summer Swing Dance at 5:30 p.m. July 9. Moms get in free to the museum on May 7, and a Taxiway Talk by Will Myers will start at 11 a.m. May 14 at the museum.

Information: (479) 521-4947 or arkansasairandmilitary.com.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced the following classes:

• May 9 & 16: America and Guns -- Arkansas has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the U.S. and a high rate of gun homicide and murder. Is there a link? 10 a.m. to noon, OLLI office. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• May 9: University of Arkansas Museum Tour -- From a modest beginning in 1873 the collections have grown to include millions of objects. Take a behind the scenes tour with the museum's curators. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. UA Museum. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• May 10: Good to the Last Drop: How Coffee Gets to Your Cup -- Travel the entire supply chain of coffee including sourcing, grading and trade with a local coffee expert. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Drake Airfield. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• May 13, 20, 27; June 3: Exploring Civil Litigation -- Attorney Michael Wulf will examine the process of civil litigation from filing the lawsuit to final resolution. 10 a.m. to noon. Drake Airfield. $39 members, $54 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

FSPL

The Fort Smith Public Library will offer a variety of programs to get you growing during the month of May. A plant and seed swap will be held for the entire month at the Main Library. Bring your extra plants and/or seeds to share or swap. Basic Plant Care with the Master Gardeners will be held on May 19 at the Main Library. The program is free, and registration is not required.

Information: fortsmithlibrary.org.

Red Cross

Springdale residents can sign up for a free smoke alarm installation from the American Red Cross Northwest Arkansas Chapter and Springdale Fire Department on May 14.

"Our goal is to save lives," said Julie Brown, Executive Director of American Red Cross of Northwest Arkansas Chapter. "On average, seven people die every day across the nation from a home fire and approximately 36 people suffer injuries because of home fires every day. That's why we want to make sure everyone has working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half."

Residents who need assistance can visit redcross.org/smokealarmar to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation during the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event on May 14. During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers and members of the local fire department will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts in your home.

Event volunteers are needed to install 100 smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families. Register at soundthealarm.org to join this rewarding day of giving back. No prior experience is needed; training will be provided. You can also make a financial donation to the Red Cross to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires by visiting redcross.org/donate.

This Sound the Alarm event is part of a national Red Cross initiative in May to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country. Sound the Alarm events are a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save 1,275 lives since launching in October 2014. As part of the campaign in Springdale, the Northwest Arkansas Chapter and local partners have installed more than 100 free smoke alarms and made 50 households safer.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from regional partners: Edward Jones Trust Company, Victor Speas Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.

Information: soundthealarm.org.

When the dust cleared at the Welding Rodeo on April 22, three competitors walked away with $6,000 in college scholarships from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Wyatt McElrath, Dayton Pettycord and Cory Buckman, all representing Western Yell County High School, snared first-, second- and third-place honors and $2,000 UAFS scholarships. Dallas Smith from St. Paul High School had the top Written Safety Exam. The 59 students registered for the competition represent 10 school districts and attend the Western Arkansas Technical Center. WATC students, including those studying welding, receive concurrent credit at their high schools and UAFS. They earn certificates of proficiency in trades with good prospects for employment at graduation. Many will go on to complete further education, like the associate degree in welding at UAFS. Students at the rodeo competed in timed arc and MIG welding and took a written exam. In addition to scholarships, prizes like welding hoods, torch sets, and grinders were awarded. (Courtesy photos)

