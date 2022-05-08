Police beat: LR man, 24, faces gun, drug charges

LR man, 24, faces gun, drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a man Friday evening who faces gun and drug charges, according to an arrest report.

Police encountered Brayln Rand, 24, of Little Rock, who told officers that a gun they found was his. No details were given in the report about where the gun was found, but police reported finding about an ounce of suspected marijuana and a scale in Rand's possession.

Rand is accused of two felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, and a drug possession count -- and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Drugs, guns found in search of home

Arkansas State Police on Friday morning arrested a man they say had drugs and guns in his home that they found while executing a search warrant, according to an arrest report.

Troopers searched the home of Charles Smith, 53, at 8207 Pennwood Drive in Sherwood about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

In Smith's closet, they reported finding a semi-automatic .30-06 rifle and a single-shot .410 shotgun next to pipes with white powdery residue and a pile of a clear crystalline substance.

Smith is accused of four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining a drug premises, a drug possession charge and a drug paraphernalia charge.