NATURALS 4, CARDINALS 0

Drew Parrish and Zach Willeman combined for eight strikeouts and a three-hitter as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Springfield Cardinals in front of an announced crowd of 4,375 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday night.

Michael Massey had three hits and drove in three runs for the Naturals.

Parrish (3-1) gave up 2 hits and 1 walk in 7 innings. Willeman allowed 1 hit and 1 walk in 2 innings. Both pitchers struck out four.

Massey started the scoring, lining a single to right to drive in Maikel Garcia in the first inning. Massey's third-inning single to right drove in Tucker Bradley and gave the Naturals a 2-0 advantage.

The Naturals added a second run in the third inning when John Rave drew a bases-loaded walk off Cardinals starter Connor Lunn (2-3).

Massey capped the scoring with a two-out double in the fifth inning.

Bradley and Nick Loftin each had two hits in the Naturals' nine-hit attack.