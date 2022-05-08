Nature ought to be entitled to rights

There is a tree in Athens, Ga., that owns itself.

In 1832, Col. William Henry Jackson, the son of James Jackson (a soldier in the American Revolution as well as a congressman, U.S. senator, and governor of Georgia), and the father of another James Jackson (a congressman and chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia), expressed his "great affection" for the tree, and "great desire to have it protected."

So he formally deeded "unto the said oak tree entire possession of itself and the plot around it ..."

In 1942, the 100-foot white oak toppled; citizens cultivated acorns from the original tree and soon another five-foot tree was transplanted to the site. Today it's over 50 feet tall and officially called "Son of the Tree That Owns Itself."

The rights of nature is a legal concept first proposed in 1972 by University of Southern California professor Christopher Stone; in part it said, "We should give legal rights to forests, oceans, rivers, and other so-called 'natural objects' in the environment ... indeed, to the natural environment as a whole."

"Rights of nature" describes inherent rights as associated with ecosystems and species, similar to the concept of fundamental human rights.

The Indigenous people of this country have always been connected to nature, and their struggle to maintain harmony with the land is evident.

The idea that people and the environment are connected is evident in the lives of almost all Native Americans. The people of Arkansas are connected with the Buffalo National River, as demonstrated when thousands protested the recent potential contamination by a factory hog farm.

The push to recognize the rights of nature considers the well-being of the whole, not just the rights of humans who might be affected: If we consider the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, shouldn't we consider the whole ecosystem that lives within the reef complex, and should we decide that these creatures have the right to live?

Should the Amazon rainforest as an ecosystem be involved in the decision to clear the land for cattle grazing? We attempt to do that when an environmental impact statement is produced, but we don't really consider the rainforest. We only consider the impact the loss would have on humans if it didn't exist. That is not a seat at the table.

The rights of nature idea has taken hold in several countries including New Zealand and Uganda. Ecuador wrote rights-based protection of nature into its constitution in 2008 in that any citizen can go to court of behalf of nature.

You might think the movement might be more active in some of the states that are presently enacting tougher environmental laws such as California or Colorado. But the hotspot in the United States is Florida.

Florida Rights of Nature Network is a coalition organized to fight the continuing degradation of the state's ecosystem. Water pollution responsible for the death of dolphins, manatees and other wildlife has continued to the point where certain species are becoming endangered.

What is unique about the Florida focus is how the state is going about trying to make a rights of nature provision as part of Orange County's charter (Orange County is home to Disney World as well as other major attractions).

You might think that since the state's governor is staunchly against the measure, it would be lucky to garner 25 percent of the vote. Guess again.

The initiative received approval of 89 percent (made up of 36 percent Democrats, 34 GOP, and 30 independents) of the vote. However, the governor managed to pre-emptively sneak a provision into state law which would nullify any local election that would grant protective rights to nature.

The coalition is suing and working to get a statewide rights of nature measure on the 2024 statewide ballot. Based on the overwhelming approval in Orange County, it looks like it will be approved. It's also filed a lawsuit against a corporation that is proposing to destroy 115 acres of wetlands.

The concept of giving nature rights would allow a citizen to sue on behalf of a river or a wetland. An example would be if the U.S Army Corps of Engineers proposed 28 bend cuts from Arkadelphia to Crossett to make the Ouachita River essentially a drainage ditch for barge traffic. Under the rights of nature, an individual could sue the Corps of Engineers on behalf of the Ouachita River. That would give nature (the Ouachita River) a seat at the table.

I haven't seen a rights of nature group being formed in the Natural State, but wish one had been available when we fought the Buffalo National River battle. I would have loved to be a part of that group. It's been over 100 years since women got the right to vote in the United States. How long will it be before the Buffalo National River has the right to run free and clear?

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.