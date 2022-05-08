River Valley notebook: New Hendrix plaza to honor late dean

New Hendrix plaza

to honor late dean

Hendrix College announced recently that it is honoring the late John Churchill with a new "Churchill Memorial Plaza" on campus and an endowed scholarship to fund in memory of him and his late wife, Jean Hill Churchill.

A public fundraising campaign to complete the plaza and endow the scholarship is now underway. To date, Hendrix alumni, along with family and friends of the Churchills, have contributed more than $60,000 toward the college's $75,000 goal for the plaza's construction and scholarship endowment.

Churchill was with Hendrix for 24 years, serving as a professor of philosophy, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college and was named twice as interim president.

"Throughout that entire time and beyond, John's joy for life and family along with his passion for the liberal arts were contagious and inspiring," Hendrix President Ellis Arnold said. "His smile was infectious, his wit was sharp but never piercing, and his enthusiasm for storytelling was captivating. I have never known a more beloved and admired member of the Hendrix community. He is truly a Hendrix legend."

Churchill retired in 2013 as executive secretary of Phi Beta Kappa in Washington, D.C., before his passing in November 2019. An Arkansas native, Churchill is an alumnus of Southwestern College (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, where he played football and received a Rhodes scholarship to study at Oxford University. He earned his Ph.D. from Yale University.

The plaza, designed by Hendrix alumni Melanie Siegel and Will Lentz, will be placed on "Tabor Top" near the Murphy Building in the heart of the campus. Tabor Top was the site of Tabor Hall, one of the original Hendrix buildings, and in 1890 was recognized as the highest point in Conway.

Work on the plaza will begin this spring. A dedication of the Churchill Memorial Plaza will be held in the fall.

Conway shuts roads

due to leaning trees

Conway recently closed vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Locust Avenue to Oliver Street until further notice because two large pin oak trees on private property are leaning dangerously.

The leaning trees are located near the intersection of Locust Avenue and Scott Street, at the site of Coldwell Banker RPM Group offices. Conway Corp. is in talks with the property owners to remove the trees.

Garcia joins board

at Conway Corp.

The Conway Corp. board of Directors recently elected Osmar Garcia to serve a seven-year term beginning today.

Garcia is chief executive officer of Garcia Wealth Management-Northwestern Mutual.

"It's no secret that Conway Corp. delivers a valuable service to the citizens of Conway," Garcia said. "It invites prospective businesses to settle their roots here and grow. Conway Corp. is and will continue to be a cornerstone of our community and a main reason why our family chooses to live and work in this great city."

Garcia replaces Brad Teague, whose term ends on May 8, 2022.

Garcia has served on the Conway Symphony Orchestra Board, the Conway Health Facilities Board and as vice president of Opportunity Matters Arkansas. Garcia has also provided leadership for more than a decade for the Knights of Columbus – Council 5209.

EMS ambulance

donated to ATU

The Pope County Emergency Medical Services recently donated a retired ambulance to Arkansas Tech University in Russellville for use by the school's paramedic and emergency medical technician students.

"This is workforce development," Pope County Judge Ben Cross said. "I hope this will be a tool by which you instill in somebody from the ninth grade on this is their career path. I'm excited about it and we look forward to continuing our partnership with ATU for many years to come."

The university offers, at its Russellville and Ozark campuses, stackable credentials in the paramedic/EMT field beginning with a certificate of proficiency in basic emergency medical technician and building to an EMS technical certificate and an associate of science degree in paramedic/emergency medical services.

"This will be a great asset for our students and our region," Bruce Sikes, ATU-Ozark campus chancellor, said. "ATU-Ozark is integral in preparing the next generation of paramedics and EMTs for west central Arkansas. Regardless of whether they are adult learners or high school students, they need to see it before they can be it. This resource will help us show them what paramedic services are all about."

Conway Corp. lands

trade group honor

Conway Corp., the city-owned utility provider, received national recognition from the American Public Power Association recently for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2021.

"We are proud of this achievement. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Conway powered," said Conway Corp. CEO Bret Carroll.

APPA is a trade group that represents more than 2,000 community owned electric utilities.

"Once again, public power utilities have demonstrated their commitment to providing highly reliable power to their customers," said Alex Hofmann, APPA's vice president of technical and operations services. "We commend these utilities for their hard work when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities."

Russellville to hold

cleanup day May 21

"Clean Up Russellville Day" is set from 9 a.m. to noon on May 21. The project was spearheaded by an 8-year-old Russellville resident and project ambassador, Alix. She wrote a letter to Mayor Richard Harris with ideas to make the city more beautiful, including setting up a community-wide cleanup event.

Volunteers will meet at Russellville City Hall, where vests, trash grabbers and trash bags will be provided.

Volunteers can email dheadley@rsvlar.org or call (479) 968-2098.