GOLF

Triple bogey foils Duke

David Toms flipped the script Saturday at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic with a four-shot swing on the 15th hole and closed with pars for a 1-under 71 that gave him a two-shot lead over Ken Duke going into the final round on the PGA Tour Champions. Toms was in danger of falling two shots behind when his long birdie putt on the 14th went past the hole and nearly off the green. He made the 12-footer for par, and then seized on the big mess Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) made out of the next hole. Duke's 20-foot birdie putt from above the hole had too much pace and trickled -- and trickled some more -- until it picked up steam and rolled some 35 yards down the fairway. His wedge was too weak and rolled off into a bunker, and he made triple bogey. Toms rolled in his birdie putt and went from one behind to a three-shot lead. Duke managed a birdie on the par-5 closing hole at the TPC Sugarloaf to salvage a 73 and kept him in the game. So many others are now in the mix. Toms was at 8-under 136. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 73 and is at 2-under 142 overall.

Bradley goes low again

Keegan Bradley did nothing special on the only easy scoring day this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, opening with an even-par 70 that left him around the cut line. Since the conditions got tougher, Bradley has been the best player at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Bradley shot the lowest score for the second consecutive day Saturday, a 3-under 67 that gave him a three-day total of 8-under 202 and a two-shot lead over Max Homa in British Open weather on a U.S. Open-style course. About 2 inches of rain has fallen since Friday morning, yet the low-lying course near the Potomac River has held up well enough to avoid any delays in play. Temperatures dropped into the low 40s Fahrenheit on Saturday. Bradley was one of four players to shoot in the 60s. The scoring average was 73.7, the highest relative to par on the PGA Tour since the final round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Yu grabs Simmons lead

Kevin Yu posted a 5-under 67 Saturday to take over the lead at the Korn Ferry Tournament's Simmons Bank Classic in College Grove, Tenn. Yu, at 14-under 202, is one shot in front of Zecheng Dou and Brent Grant entering today's final round. Zach Fischer (Benton) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 9-under 207 and tied for 12th place. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 75 on Saturday and is at 6-under 210 overall. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in an 80 on Saturday and is at 3-over 219.

Olesen in front by 3 shots

Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie to shoot 3-under 69 and take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the British Masters as he bids for a first win in four years amid a career rebuild. The Danish golfer broke a four-way tie for the lead on Saturday after almost holing his approach from 242 yards on the par-5 17th hole. He tapped in from two feet for a second eagle of the day and holed a birdie putt from 23 feet at the last. Olesen was 11 under overall, with third-round leader Hurly Long (73) and Marcus Armitage (70) the nearest challengers on 8 under. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles fired a 76 on Saturday and is 4-over 220 overall.

MOTOR SPORTS

Allgaier ends winless streak

Justin Allgaier put JR Motorsports in victory lane for the third consecutive week in the Xfinity Series by winning at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak when he passed AJ Allmendinger to start a two-lap sprint following a caution and cruised the final 2.7 miles to give team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. another victory in NASCAR's second-tier feeder series. Noah Gragson won two weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway and Josh Berry won last week at Dover Motor Speedway. Allgaier was a nonfactor at Talladega and a runner-up a week later. This was a minor breakthrough, even though it was Allgaier's 17th career victory in the Xfinity Series. It was his first one in a year, with the last one also coming at Darlington. He's been in the mix plenty since, just not the first one across the finish line.

Nemechek a winner in OT

John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with 24 laps to go, then held off Carson Hocevar in overtime to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Darlington Raceway on Friday night. Nemechek finally cashed in at the track "Too Tough To Tame," after close calls in both races here last season. He led 65 laps last May, yet finished eighth behind winner Sheldon Creed. Nemechek was out front 39 laps in September when the truck series relocated from Canada due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic and again came up short, ending second to Creed. This time, Nemechek would not be denied. He passed Christian Eckes for the lead on Lap 123 after avoiding the sliding truck of Grant Enfinger and maintained the lead on the final two restarts, including a green-white-checkered finish for his first victory this season and 12th of his trucks' career. Hocevar was runner-up for a second consecutive race.

BASEBALL

Kirby to make Mariners' debut

The Seattle Mariners are calling up top pitching prospect George Kirby to take the fifth spot in the rotation and he'll make his major league debut today against Tampa Bay. Kirby will take the spot of Matt Brash after he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Seattle Manager Scott Servais said Brash will be converted into being a reliever for the rest of the season in the hopes of bolstering the Mariners bullpen. Kirby, a right-hander, was in competition with Brash for the final spot in the rotation throughout spring training. Kirby started the season at Double-A Arkansas and has been terrific with a 2-0 record and 1.82 ERA in five starts. He had 32 strikeouts and five walks in his 24 2/3 innings pitched. Kirby, 24, was Seattle's first-round draft pick in 2019. Brash's spot originally would have come up on Monday, but Seattle is swapping Kirby and right-hander Chris Flexen who will now pitch on Monday against Philadelphia.

TENNIS

Spanish teen keeps rolling

Rafael Nadal one day. Novak Djokovic the next. The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz keeps growing. And so does the hype over tennis' newest sensation. After defeating his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday, the 19-year-old Alcaraz rallied to beat top-ranked Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) after more than 3 1/2 hours on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final. In the women's final, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won her biggest career title by defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in three sets. Jabeur, the first Arab woman in the top 10, won 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 for her second career title.

Justin Allgaier (7) does a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

